Chelo García-Cortés Reveals What Her Marriage to José Manuel Parada Was Like: 'Enough Already'

Chelo García-Cortés has made a new bold move to reveal what her marriage to José Manuel Parada was really like. "I'm going to tell you something: enough already," the television collaborator stated, visibly angry.

Last Wednesday, March 12, the television presenter and collaborator spoke again about his ex-partner on the show Y ahora, Sonsoles. These statements were directly related to the journalist's memoir.

In it, Chelo García-Cortés claims that their relationship ended because of an infidelity by José Manuel Parada, something he strongly denies. "It hurts me because she knows it wasn't like that, and when I received the book, I called her to deny it. I'm still waiting for the clarification," he asserted.

Now, following this testimony, the journalist didn't hesitate to publicly respond to her ex-partner. She did so on the set of Ni que fuéramos this Thursday, March 13.

Initially, Chelo García-Cortés stated that José Manuel Parada only appears in "a quarter of a page" in her book. Additionally, she wanted to make it very clear that she has always defended him publicly.

"I've spent my whole life defending your relationship as a couple with me. True or not true? As a couple, you and I, I was very happy," the television collaborator added.

Although initially, Chelo García-Cortés tried to keep her composure, as time went on, the situation intensified. So much so that she didn't hesitate to send a clear message to José Manuel Parada:

"I had a blast, but I'm going to tell you something: enough already. Leave me alone. I've loved you a lot, I've respected you, and if it bothered you, I'm sorry, but I'm not going to take it back because I'm not lying... It's over, up to here."

Moreover, as if that weren't enough, Chelo García-Cortés also wanted to take the opportunity to make a request to José Manuel Parada: to end their notorious feud.

"That my colleagues laughed at you. Okay? I've always boasted that you were the first intimate experience in my life, and I've always been very proud of you. So stop it, please," the communicator added.

However, despite her anger, Chelo García-Cortés didn't hesitate to acknowledge that her relationship with José Manuel Parada was "wonderful." Additionally, she confessed that she was very much in love with him.

For that reason, the collaborator of Ni que fuéramos assured that all she wants is for her ex-husband to end this exchange of reproaches once and for all. Nevertheless, she didn't want to miss the opportunity to deliver a new jab:

"It was the first intimate relationship in my life... Man, let it go. But what's going on? You know I'm not lying, and I'm not lying, and I'm not going to talk anymore.[...]We separated more than 30 years ago, man, I've boasted about you as a partner, dude."