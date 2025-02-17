Cayetano Rivera's Firm Reaction When He Hears María Cerqueira's Name

Cayetano Rivera has left more than one person speechless with the unexpected and firm reaction he had when he was mentioned the name of María Cerqueira. So much so that when reporters asked him about their relationship, the bullfighter chose to get serious and not talk about the subject in front of the cameras.

This Saturday, February 15, the La Flecha Bullfighting Festival was held in the bullring of Arroyo de la Encomienda. A bullfighting event that bears the same name as the arena in that Valladolid municipality.

| Europa Press

As expected, reporters from Europa Press didn't want to miss the opportunity to inquire about his romance with María Cerqueira. So much so that they didn't hesitate to ask Cayetano Rivera if he had celebrated Valentine's Day with her.

However, although in recent months we've been able to see them in a very loving attitude, the bullfighter avoided by all means speaking publicly about it.

Cayetano Rivera Gets Firm Upon Hearing the Name of His Current Partner, María Cerqueira

Although Cayetano Rivera and María Cerqueira haven't hidden their love for months, next weekend the bullfighter was very reluctant to talk about this topic in front of the press.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

He had a very similar reaction when reporters asked him about the news that has come to light related to the controversial inheritance of his father, the bullfighter Paquirri.

During one of its latest broadcasts, the program TardeAR claimed that one of the bullfighter's capes had been put up for sale online. A piece of news that has added even more tension to the war that Isabel Pantoja, Cayetano Rivera, and his brother Fran have been starring in for years.

| Telecinco

As pointed out by the program, the seller would be a woman who, years ago, received this item as a gift. Moreover, and as if that weren't enough, the program featured the testimony of Juan Antonio.

This man offered to buy this relic that belonged to Cayetano Rivera's father for 5,000 euros. "I was interested before and now, after hearing that it's going to be for an even better cause," he stated live.

As expected, the reporters who attended the La Flecha Bullfighting Festival didn't miss the opportunity to ask Cayetano about it. However, the response wasn't what they expected: "I don't know what you're talking about... No, so I can't tell you."