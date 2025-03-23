Carolina of Monaco Can't Hide the Truth: Recovery Isn't Going Well

Ernesto of Hanover's health, still the husband of Caroline of Monaco, has taken a worrying turn in recent months. After undergoing hip surgery in December, his recovery has been slow and complicated, affecting his personal and professional life.

The aristocrat, who was once very active in social life, has had to withdraw from the public eye due to his health condition. His situation has caused great concern among his close ones, especially after a second surgical intervention that did not yield the desired results.

| Europa Press, DAPA Images, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда, en.e-noticies.cat

A Difficult Recovery and a Limited Social Life

According to the German media outlet Bunte, Ernesto of Hanover still relies on a walker to walk after the operation. His hip has not healed properly, despite more than three months of rehabilitation. The news has caused great alarm among his family and close friends, who are worried about his future.

In December 2024, after the operation, Ernesto made headlines not only for his health but also for an altercation in a Madrid restaurant. That day, he was photographed visibly affected, walking with the help of a walker. Additionally, his hospitalization at the Ruber Clinic due to a fall had caught the press's attention.

| Europa Press

Impact on His Personal Life: Canceled Trips and an Affected Relationship

The recovery process has not been easy for the former member of the Monegasque royal family. Ernesto, who once enjoyed a very active social life, now finds everything changed. The second operation, performed after the first did not yield the desired results, has not been as successful as expected.

The impact of his health condition has altered his personal plans. Ernesto and his partner, Claudia Stilianopolus, known for her love of travel, have had to cancel several planned trips, showing the severity of his situation. The adventures that once took them from the pyramids of Egypt to the beaches of Southeast Asia have been suspended due to his delicate condition.

With his social life practically paralyzed, Ernesto of Hanover faces an uncertain future. Despite his efforts to improve, recovery remains a slow and painful process. The uncertainty about his health persists, and the support of his partner has become indispensable as he navigates this challenging chapter of his life.