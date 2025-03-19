Carmen Lomana Finally Reveals on 'Y Ahora Sonsoles' if She Really Has a Boyfriend

Carmen Lomana has revealed the mystery about her love life on the show Y ahora Sonsoles. Carmen Lomana has sat on the set of the television space to talk about the mysterious gentleman she has been seen with in recent days. Carmen Lomana surprised everyone on the set after confessing live whether she really has a partner or not.

He is Jesús Arroyo, a strategy and mindset coach. It is not the first time he has joined her to important events. Although recently we have been able to see him with Carmen at the Fallas in Valencia.

During the interview, Carmen explained how they met. "We've known each other for a very short time. We met at a friends' lunch in Fortuny and started seeing each other more after ARCO," she confessed.

Carmen Lomana Reveals on Y ahora Sonsoles If She Is in Love

However, she wanted to clarify that she is still single. "I'm not in love, but he is a very pleasant man, to the point that when I'm not with him, I miss him," she revealed.

The relationship between the two has sparked a lot of interest. Carmen pointed out that it is still too early to talk about a serious relationship: "I'm happy to get to know him little by little," she assured.

Regarding her recent trip to Valencia, she denied any rumors about living together. "We slept in our own rooms, in the same hotel," she clarified.

All of Carmen Lomana's colleagues were surprised by her sincerity about her special friend. It seems that Carmen Lomana wants to take it slow and wants to get to know Jesús well before starting a relationship with him.

Carmen Lomana Has Confessed on Y ahora Sonsoles If She Really Knows Her New Friend Well

About Jesús Arroyo, Carmen gave more details: "He is younger than me, I think he is 53 years old. He was married for ten years and has no children," she explained. With these statements, she made it clear that she knows her new friend well and that they share a good connection.

Carmen's words have cleared up doubts. She confirmed that she doesn't have a boyfriend, but admitted that she is very excited about Jesús.

"He is a wonderful person, he makes me feel good, and I enjoy his company a lot," she concluded. Her confession hinted that the relationship between the two could evolve over time. For now, Carmen prefers to live in the moment and enjoy this beautiful special friendship.