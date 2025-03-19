Logo e-notícies EN
A person with blonde hair and a pearl necklace is in front of a purple background with a drawing of a question mark.
PEOPLE

Carmen Lomana Finally Reveals on 'Y Ahora Sonsoles' if She Really Has a Boyfriend

Carmen Lomana has revealed on 'Y ahora Sonsoles' who the man she's been seen with lately is

Cristo Fernández

Carmen Lomana has revealed the mystery about her love life on the show Y ahora Sonsoles. Carmen Lomana has sat on the set of the television space to talk about the mysterious gentleman she has been seen with in recent days. Carmen Lomana surprised everyone on the set after confessing live whether she really has a partner or not.

He is Jesús Arroyo, a strategy and mindset coach. It is not the first time he has joined her to important events. Although recently we have been able to see him with Carmen at the Fallas in Valencia.

A blonde woman in a white suit and a pearl necklace is speaking on a television show with a purple background.
Carmen Lomana Opens Up on "Y ahora Sonsoles" | Antena 3

During the interview, Carmen explained how they met. "We've known each other for a very short time. We met at a friends' lunch in Fortuny and started seeing each other more after ARCO," she confessed.

Carmen Lomana Reveals on Y ahora Sonsoles If She Is in Love

However, she wanted to clarify that she is still single. "I'm not in love, but he is a very pleasant man, to the point that when I'm not with him, I miss him," she revealed.

The relationship between the two has sparked a lot of interest. Carmen pointed out that it is still too early to talk about a serious relationship: "I'm happy to get to know him little by little," she assured.

A blonde woman in a light suit and pearl necklaces appears on a television show while a picture of a man and a woman smiling is shown on the screen.
Carmen Lomana Talks About Her New Friend Live | Antena 3

Regarding her recent trip to Valencia, she denied any rumors about living together. "We slept in our own rooms, in the same hotel," she clarified.

All of Carmen Lomana's colleagues were surprised by her sincerity about her special friend. It seems that Carmen Lomana wants to take it slow and wants to get to know Jesús well before starting a relationship with him.

Carmen Lomana Has Confessed on Y ahora Sonsoles If She Really Knows Her New Friend Well

About Jesús Arroyo, Carmen gave more details: "He is younger than me, I think he is 53 years old. He was married for ten years and has no children," she explained. With these statements, she made it clear that she knows her new friend well and that they share a good connection.

Two women are conversing on a television set, one of them is dressed in white and the other in orange, while in the background there is an enlarged image of another woman with blonde hair and a blue scarf.
Carmen Lomana has confessed that Jesús is younger than her | Antena 3

Carmen's words have cleared up doubts. She confirmed that she doesn't have a boyfriend, but admitted that she is very excited about Jesús.

"He is a wonderful person, he makes me feel good, and I enjoy his company a lot," she concluded. Her confession hinted that the relationship between the two could evolve over time. For now, Carmen prefers to live in the moment and enjoy this beautiful special friendship.

