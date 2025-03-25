Carlota Corredera Acknowledges Jorge Javier Vázquez: 'There Are Always Disappointments'

Carlota Corredera surprised everyone a few days ago when the name of her new show on the small screen was revealed. The Galician will be at the helm of Tentáculos, the new program that replaces Ni que fuéramos after many of its members were signed by La 1 of Televisión Española. At the presentation of this new format, Corredera referred to whether she is still in contact with Jorge Javier Vázquez today: "there are always disappointments," she openly acknowledged.

The journalist was very sincere in admitting that "the people who have been in my life when we no longer worked together daily have continued." Shortly after, she explained that she already anticipated who would stay by her side and who would not. It was at that moment that she referred to those people who have decided to distance themselves and who, according to her, did not surprise her much.

The former director and later presenter of Sálvame clarified whether she maintains contact with Jorge Javier Vázquez. "No, I haven't spoken to him. It's been a while since I talked to him," the woman from Vigo began to say.

Carlota Corredera Acknowledges What She Thinks of Jorge Javier Vázquez

Corredera, nevertheless, made it clear that some time ago she had exchanged some messages with the mentioned communicator. "I wrote to him when he premiered Supervivientes last year, I wrote to wish him good luck. He sent me a very cool audio, I congratulated him on the audience, and never again," she clarified, revealing that they have not spoken for more than a year.

Corredera explained that many colleagues in the profession have contacted her to congratulate her. "I think 75% of the presenters who are on air and I know have written to me both on WhatsApp and privately. That's very nice because I think they are sincere," she explained emotionally.

Jorge Javier Vázquez and Carlota Corredera Will Compete for the Audience

It should be remembered that Tentáculos, the new project of the Galician, will face Y ahora Sonsoles and El diario de Jorge. But also La familia de la tele, the program that will feature, among others, María Patiño and Belén Esteban. A situation that had not occurred until now and will make the audience decide which program they choose.

Precisely Jorge Javier Vázquez already spoke a few days ago about this fact. The man from Badalona explained that he doesn't experience this situation "as a confrontation." He added: "I understand that for people there is intrigue, but I don't live it like 'I hope we crush them'."

A reflection after which he expressed a wish: "I hope we can both coexist. They have been my colleagues for fifteen years!" the presenter explained about the moment when several of his colleagues appear live from different channels.