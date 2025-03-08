Urgent Statement on Pope Francis's Condition: Here's How He Spent the Last Few Hours

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14 after being diagnosed with bronchitis. A condition that, over the days, developed into bilateral pneumonia.

His health condition is causing great concern, especially after suffering several respiratory crises, including a prolonged asthmatic episode that required non-invasive mechanical ventilation and high-flow oxygen therapy. Additionally, doctors detected mild kidney failure, which, fortunately, has been successfully controlled. From the Holy See, today, they have given good news with the latest update on the Pontiff's health status.

The latest update on Pope Francis's health status has brought a message of calm from the Holy See. According to the official report released at 8:26 a.m., the Pontiff had a peaceful night and continues in a resting phase. This positive development reinforces the optimism surrounding his recovery after several weeks of hospitalization.

The Vatican continues to closely monitor the evolution of his condition and has decided to space out medical reports due to the Pope's stability. Although he remains under observation, his ability to rest is key to his progressive recovery.

Pope Francis's Words from the Hospital

Last Thursday, March 6, Pope Francis sent an audio message from Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he has been admitted for more than three weeks. In the message, he is heard with a weak and halting voice, expressing his deep gratitude for the prayers offered for his health.

"I wholeheartedly thank you for the prayers you offer for my health from the square, I join you from here. May God bless you and may the Virgin take care of you. Thank you," said Pope Francis with a weak voice, with which one can sense some difficulty in breathing.

This message was broadcast before the Rosary prayer held every night in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, presided over on that occasion by Cardinal Ángel Fernández. The decision to publish his voice was made to counteract false news about his health condition. Additionally, it was also done with the intention of offering a sign of closeness and gratitude to the faithful who have shown concern for his well-being.

Despite his hospitalization, the Pope has wanted to stay in contact with the community, showing his strength and spiritual commitment. In fact, Pope Francis has continued to perform his duties from his room. During his convalescence, he has held meetings with high-ranking Vatican officials, including Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, and Edgar Peña Parra, Substitute for the Secretariat of State.

Additionally, the Pope has signed beatification decrees and sent messages to various congregations and participants of ecclesiastical events. For example, last Monday, March 3, from the hospital, he sent a message to the participants of the General Assembly of the Pontifical Academy for Life.