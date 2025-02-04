Breaking news about Omar Sánchez, ex-husband of Anabel Pantoja: few expected what happened

Omar Sánchez has left more than one person speechless by confirming an unexpected last-minute development related to his personal life. Through social media, Anabel Pantoja's ex-husband has announced the important decision he has just made.

In recent weeks, the windsurfer has become one of the most sought-after figures by the media. All due to the controversial and concerning hospitalization of little Alma.

From the very first moment, and despite their nonexistent relationship, Omar Sánchez has been very alert to Anabel Pantoja and her family. So much so that he has even publicly offered to help them in any way possible.

Now, the athlete's name has come to the forefront again, all because of the latest personal decision he has made. Meanwhile, his ex-wife and David Rodríguez are being investigated for a possible child abuse offense, he has turned to his personal Instagram profile with updates.

Through the stories on that social network, Omar Sánchez has informed all his followers about the change his life is going to experience in the coming days:

"It's time to move. I've lived three wonderful years in Arinaga, surrounded by unbelievable people with huge hearts," the windsurfer assured, alongside an emoji representing sadness.

Despite how much he loves his current life, Omar Sánchez has made an important decision that will allow him to evolve, both personally and professionally. Something he wanted to share with his more than 326,000 Instagram followers.

"Many changes, projects, and jobs are coming that I'm eagerly taking on this 2025," added Anabel Pantoja's ex-boyfriend in his latest and revealing statement.

Additionally, before ending his message, Omar Sánchez wanted to dedicate a few words of gratitude to all the people who have always been by his side.

"Thank you all for the support and opportunities you are giving me to continue growing as a person and in the professional field," the windsurfer concluded, emotionally.

It was in 2022 when Omar Sánchez moved to Arinaga, a Canary Island municipality very close to Pozo Izquierdo, where he lived with Anabel during their marriage. However, despite everything that ties him to this place, the athlete has now decided to close this chapter of his life to focus on his future.