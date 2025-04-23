Latest Update on Juan Carlos I's Health: King Felipe Already Knows Everything

The emeritus king turned 87 last January amid his exile in the United Arab Emirates. So far, the health of Felipe VI's father hasn't been an obstacle that has affected his daily life. However, it has emerged that this situation has changed, and Juan Carlos is going through a delicate situation of which his son is already informed.

The grandfather of Princess Leonor has seen how certain health problems have forced him to slightly alter the plans he had in mind.

Apparently, the husband of Queen Sofía spent a few days in the Swiss city of Geneva, where he had a minor procedure scheduled to change the batteries of his pacemaker. A simple procedure after which the doctors at La Tour Hospital in Geneva decided to conduct a series of additional studies. After these tests, specialists determined that the emeritus suffers from advanced osteoarthritis that will require him to use a wheelchair.

The Emeritus King Has Stayed a Few Days in Geneva for Medical Reasons

The magazine Caras reported on the concerning state of the emeritus a few days before it is the birthday of his youngest granddaughter, Sofía. Let's remember that the youngest daughter of King Felipe and Queen Letizia is about to reach adulthood.

All his children are informed about the monarch's health status. Infantas Elena and Cristina, as well as King Felipe, have been alert to their father's medical and emotional progress.

Apparently, Cristina was in Geneva at the time of the operation, while Infanta Elena arrived days before receiving the diagnosis. Felipe VI, who has a tight institutional agenda, managed to be present on the day of the procedure.

Some media, aware of the difficult moment the former head of state is going through, recall the reason why Felipe VI would accept his father's return to Spain.

In 2022, it emerged that Juan Carlos agreed with his son on a definitive return in case of illness. A decision Felipe VI made after his trip to Abu Dhabi, where he expressed his condolences for the death of the former head of state of the United Arab Emirates.

King Juan Carlos Agreed with His Son on the Reason for His Definitive Return to Spain

Until now, there had been talk of the monarch's health problems typical of age. For more than a decade, Juan Carlos has been dealing with mobility issues. Additionally, he has undergone numerous hip and knee surgeries.

The emeritus, however, has an excellent team of specialists who strive to counteract his ailments. Moreover, it is well known that he regularly travels to Geneva and Vitoria, where he receives treatments based on regenerative medicine with stem cells to improve his mobility.

| Europa Press

On the other hand, in 2010, it was reported that the then-monarch underwent surgery to remove a benign nodule in his right lung. An operation that took place at the Hospital Clínic in Barcelona, where it was later confirmed that the nodule was benign and not cancerous.

We will have to wait to see how the problem Juan Carlos I is now facing evolves. It is foreseeable that if the health problems continue, the Royal Household will provide some information regarding the state of King Felipe VI's father.