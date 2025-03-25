Breaking News on Cristina Pedroche and Dabiz Muñoz's Marriage: There Is Plenty of Evidence

In recent days, several rumors have emerged regarding the supposed new crisis between Cristina Pedroche and Dabiz Muñoz. However, information has just come to light that could change everything.

A few days ago, all the alarms went off around this media-centric marriage. It all stemmed from a confession the journalist made to her Instagram followers and the audience of Zapeando.

As Cristina Pedroche stated at that time, she is currently living at her parents' house, along with her daughter Laia. However, what caught the most attention was that there was no mention of Dabiz Muñoz, neither in her posts nor in her subsequent explanations.

A gesture that, as expected, did not go unnoticed and was soon interpreted as a possible sign of crisis in their relationship. Nevertheless, a few days later, she herself decided to take this matter with humor.

So much so that Cristina Pedroche had no problem responding to this wave of speculation. She did so through an ironic comment during the program she collaborates on: "Since now they say I'm single..."

Now, with this controversy resonating more strongly than ever, ¡Hola! has confirmed that it is not a crisis, but a move. Additionally, El Español has taken it upon itself to expand this information.

As confirmed, it is not true that Cristina Pedroche and Dabiz Muñoz are going through a major crisis, as it is merely a change of residence. This is why they have decided to separate for a few days.

According to what the newspaper has learned, it is a decision the couple has made jointly. Meanwhile, she is going to take the opportunity to spend more time with her parents, he will continue to focus on his work at DiverXO.

It has been Cristina Pedroche's television environment that has taken it upon itself to deny these rumors. Moreover, they wanted to emphasize a very important detail: Dabiz Muñoz and the journalist see each other daily.

Additionally, according to what they have revealed to the aforementioned media outlet, the most famous chef in our country is staying at the NH Eurobuilding hotel, where his restaurant is located. "They're just as good as always," they added.

With all these rumors debunked, it has been confirmed that Cristina Pedroche and Dabiz Muñoz are in the process of moving within the La Finca development. Currently, the couple is vacating their home with the intention of settling into their new home before the summer.

However, for now, it has not been confirmed whether the journalist and the chef will remain in this exclusive development located on the outskirts of Madrid or if they will choose to change scenery.