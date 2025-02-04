Boris Izaguirre reveals what decision he has made with Anabel Pantoja: 'I don't want...'

Boris Izaguirre has been one of the latest well-known figures to speak out about the situation Anabel Pantoja is currently experiencing. The writer replied to reporters' questions as he left his friend Leticia Requejo's birthday party. "I don't want to comment on anything," he reacted bluntly, confirming that his stance is to defend Isabel Pantoja's niece by avoiding making comments about her.

At the event, held at a well-known restaurant in the Spanish capital, the collaborator met with other names like Ana Rosa Quintana, Miguel Ángel Nicolás, Adriana Dorronsoro, or Pepe Del Real. Although the Venezuelan chose silence and didn't want to give his point of view on the recent information related to Anabel, the media spotlight remains on the Andalusian.

| Mediaset

The images of Isabel Pantoja's niece leaving the courts of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria with the father of her daughter have drawn attention. The couple was seen separately without addressing each other at any time. The man from Córdoba was joined by his lawyer, and Pantoja, several steps behind, was alert to her mobile phone.

Boris Izaguirre, with his words, makes his stance on Anabel clear

It is striking that, in such a delicate situation, Alma's parents haven't come out together. It is logical to think that they both need to support each other, something not seen in the images.

It should be remembered that the daughter of the late Bernardo Pantoja gave a statement for four hours, while David Rodríguez remained before the judge for two.

The images that have emerged correspond to the moment when Anabel and the father of her daughter left after appearing before the judicial authority on January 27. The couple was captured around two in the afternoon, shortly before the baby was discharged.

| Mediaset

Anabel Pantoja and her boyfriend are being investigated after their daughter was admitted to the hospital in serious condition. Although the minor has already been discharged, the court is investigating the parents for alleged mistreatment. The doctors observed that the injuries the little girl had could have been caused, so they informed the authorities.

For the moment, the judge hasn't agreed on any precautionary measures against the couple or regarding the custody of their daughter.

Anabel's circle closes ranks around the couple

While Boris Izaguirre has preferred not to take a position on this issue, other people in his circle have stepped forward. This is the case of Isa Pantoja, Anabel's cousin, who assured that she stands by her cousin. "I don't have to be worried, the headlines are very sensational," she explained.

Amor Romeira, a close friend of the Sevillian, called for respect on social media for what her friend and her partner are going through.

| @anabelpantoja00, Instagram

Meanwhile, Belén Esteban insisted that Anabel's situation is due to a procedural protocol. Jesulín de Ubrique's ex is sure that there is nothing dark behind it; it is simply a matter that has come to public light, causing a great stir.