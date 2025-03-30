The recent death of Isak Andic, founder of Mango, has put the spotlight on his family, especially on his eldest son, Jonathan Andic. With a profile closely related to the business world and a prominent position within Mango, Jonathan has captured media attention.

He has done so not only because of his career but also because of his personal life, especially his engagement to Paula Navarro, known as Paula Nata.

| Europa Press

This is Paula Nata, the wife of Jonathan Andic, the heir to Mango

Paula, 33 years old, has managed to stand out in several areas. First, her career as an influencer has made her very visible on social media, where she shares her passion for fashion, lifestyle, and top-level.

With more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, Paula is known for her poses and her fondness for top-level jewelry and handbags. Additionally, she is the co-founder of All About Management, a communication agency, and also the creator of her own jewelry brand.

Before becoming a successful businesswoman, Paula spent almost a decade working in the marketing area of Rabat. A prestigious name in the top-level jewelry and watchmaking sector in Spain.

Her experience and her network of contacts in the industry have made her a key figure in the fashion field. Collaborating with renowned brands and sharing her vision and style with her followers.

Jonathan Andic and Paula Nata Had Plans to Marry

Regarding her personal life, Paula Nata is engaged to Jonathan Andic, the son of the founder of Mango. The couple, who got engaged in early 2023, plans to marry in 2025 in the Balearic Islands, a special place for both due to their connection to the island.

Although the exact details of the beginning of their relationship are not public, the couple has shown a great connection from the start. What seemed to be a discreet story has become one of the most talked-about topics.

The sudden death of Isak Andic, founder of Mango, has left a great void. Andic built a textile empire that set the standard in the fashion industry, turning Mango into one of the most recognized brands worldwide.

| Instagram, @paulanata

With his passing, the media's attention has focused on the future heirs of his fortune. In this context, his eldest son, Jonathan Andic, emerges as the natural successor at the helm of Mango's legacy.

Alongside him, the figure of Paula Nata, his fiancée, has become one of the most talked-about. Jonathan's future wife has not only managed to stand out for her professional career but also for her impact on the fashion world.