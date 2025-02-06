Massive applause to Juan Roig for the latest thing he has done with the victims of Valencia

Juan Roig once again sets an example of solidarity with his latest actions for those affected by the DANA: financing sports clubs. The Valencian businessman has now focused his efforts on returning equipment, facilities, and more to the youth that the flood swept away.

The platform Alcem-se, which he created after the tragedy, has launched a new program called Alcem-se Esport to finance the cause. This way, it is expected that 194 clubs with 37 different disciplines will benefit from this new aid. It is estimated that 42,000 young people have already been able to resume their training with the new equipment thanks to Roig.

| Twitter

Juan Roig and his new gesture with those affected by the DANA

In these almost three months after the DANA, Juan Roig hasn't let go of any of the victims of the storm. From the very beginning he dedicated himself to the victims by creating a platform entirely funded by him to help. This is how Alcem-se was born, which in these months has made the reconstruction of the most affected areas possible.

But Roig believes there is still much to do and has once again surprised with a new gesture for the victims. The latest thing the Valencian businessman has done is finance sports clubs in 45 affected localities. To this end, he has created the Alcem-se Esport program with which he intends to boost sports activity and help the affected educational centers.

Just like with the first initiative, the aid hasn't taken long to reach the victims. About 42,000 young people have been able to resume their training with new equipment and facilities funded by Juan Roig.

Without a doubt, the owner of Mercadona has been applauded by the victims who have once again seen he is the only one who doesn't abandon them. Roig started this program by donating four million euros from his own assets. He was followed by the Villarreal football team, which contributed two million more.

All this with the aim of young people resuming their sports activities that were halted after the devastating storm.

The victims applaud Juan Roig's new aid

This new gesture by Juan Roig hasn't gone unnoticed, and many have already expressed their gratitude for his help. If it hadn't been for him, many of the victims would still be waiting for aid that never arrives from the regional and central government.

"This support has meant so much that I wouldn't know how to explain it in words," commented the president of the Aesthetic and Rhythmic Gymnastics Club of Paiporta. Ana Araes states that this help from Roig was the "ray of hope to move forward."

| Europa Press

María Isabel López, the director of CEIP Platero y yo in Aldaia, shares the same opinion and has praised the initiative. López states that sports are essential for managing emotions, and after the DANA, this kind of discipline is needed more than ever.

"These targeted aids have directly reached the clubs and educational centers," points out the coordinator of the same. The Alcem-se Esport program is integrated within the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation, from which the aids have been managed. Thanks to their work, clubs and educational centers have been able to resume their activities, helping thousands of young Valencians.

Juan Roig doesn't step away from his role as a benefactor of the DANA victims and plans to continue helping in whatever is necessary. If he recently financed the reconstruction of a children's park, now it's the young athletes who have benefited. The campaign's slogan couldn't be clearer and more hopeful: "The toughest comebacks are the ones most remembered."