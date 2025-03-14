Antonio David Flores Rebels and Confesses Everything He Has Against Kiko Hernández

Antonio David Flores has referred in one of his latest live streams to the recent court ruling involving Kiko Hernández. The YouTuber recalled that a judge has ordered the panelist to pay 30,000 euros to Julia Janeiro for statements he made in 2021 about Jesulín de Ubrique's daughter. Now it has been Rocío Carrasco's ex who has directly pointed at Hernández, whom he called a "scoundrel," recalling what he experienced firsthand.

The man from Málaga reproduced on his channel the words that Kiko Hernández said about the young influencer. In this video, you can hear Fran Antón's husband insinuating that Julia had spent the night in jail. He also suggests that in an establishment, the young woman placed something in her bag that she hadn't paid for.

#yomerebelo12M. KIKO HERNANDEZ CONDENADO. CARLOTA FALSA FEMINISTA.EL SALVAME DE TVE1.

Antonio David Flores Compares What Happened Between Julia Janeiro and Kiko Hernández to What He Experienced in the Past

Kiko Hernández, very confident in his sources, then stated that he had the complaint of what he was telling. "It's the same modus operandi," Antonio David hinted, referring to what Kiko did with him in the past.

Rocío Flores's father wanted to make it clear that both Kiko Hernández and his colleagues from Sálvame were dedicated to "deceiving the public and destroying" certain well-known faces. According to him, they created a false image of certain people in front of millions of viewers without any kind of evidence.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Instagram, @julsjaneiro, Canal Quickie

"Scoundrels," the Andalusian sentenced, repeating that the mentioned collaborators only relied "on their supposed credibility," being capable of pointing at anyone and tarnishing their image.

"These people have created a completely false image of this girl," Flores repeated about the daughter of María José Campanario.

It was then that the former civil guard compared this situation to what his daughter experienced. "Protected by a false gender violence complaint," Flores continued, "you have ended up destroying my daughter," he stated emphatically.

| Mediaset

Antonio David then expressed out loud what his wish is. "Let's see if once and for all justice puts each of you in the place you deserve and these comments don't come free for you."

A statement with which Flores reaffirms his applause for the recent ruling that a judge issued in favor of Julia Janeiro and therefore condemning Kiko Hernández.

Antonio David Has Been Adamant with Kiko Hernández

Meanwhile, it should be remembered that after learning of the judicial resolution, the collaborator of Ni que fuéramos has not remained silent. The man from Madrid, currently traveling in the United States with his husband, accused Jesulín de Ubrique's second daughter of lying before boarding the plane.

"When I return, I will clarify one more lie of the friend from Arcos de la Frontera and how she uses the media," the panelist warned.

It should be noted that in 2023 Hernández managed to have his appeal on a ruling from that year, which condemned him for the same facts, upheld. Then there was talk of the triumph of Kiko Hernández and he expressed satisfaction on his social media.

"The Justice of Spain doesn't follow the steps of Arcos de la Frontera, nor do they go to barbecues, etc.," he then released. Words with which he could insinuate that the good relationship of the Janeiro-Campanario marriage with some magistrates might have played in their favor in the past.