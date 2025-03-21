Marisa Martín-Blázquez's Anger on 'TardeAR' Over Antonio Montero's Confession

The program TardeAR experienced a moment of great tension today. Marisa Martín-Blázquez and Antonio Montero sat together to talk about their marriage. The journalist did not hide her discomfort after her husband's statements in a recent interview.

Yesterday, a conversation with Antonio Montero on the podcast Chico de revista came to light, where he discussed various topics. Among them, he talked about his relationship with Marisa Martín-Blázquez, and his words have caused a great controversy.

In the interview, Antonio Montero confessed that he and his wife got married without having had intimate relations. A detail that surprised many, but especially upset Marisa.

Marisa Martín-Blázquez and Antonio Montero Talk About Their Marriage on TardeAR

Today on TardeAR, the journalist reacted with evident anger: "What am I? Something to be tried out?" she exclaimed. Marisa assured that the reality is not exactly as her husband told it: "He says we only kissed. We kissed and something more," she stated.

The tension increased. Marisa Martín-Blázquez was blunt: "I don't like people talking about my private life," she declared with a serious face. Her indignation was evident.

However, this was not the only topic they discussed on the program. The couple also talked about the marital crisis they went through in the past. Where even Antonio Montero decided to leave the marital home and move to another residence for a while.

Marisa Martín Blázquez and Antonio Montero Open Up on TardeAR About Their Relationship Crisis

Marisa recalled those difficult moments: "He left home for another house we had," she revealed. She did not want to give more details about the reasons for the crisis. She only explained that they have had relationship problems.

Meanwhile, Antonio Montero went further. When asked if the crisis was due to infidelity, he replied emphatically. "No, for the first thirty years of marriage, I was as faithful as a dog," he assured.

Marisa's response surprised everyone, and with an ironic tone, she said: "Well, I wasn't." Her comment provoked laughter on the set.

Despite the tension of the moment, both made it clear that their marriage remains solid. They love and respect each other, although Marisa doesn't like her private life being discussed. Their relationship, although with ups and downs, has withstood the test of time.