Ana Obregón Reveals Her Age on 'Y Ahora Sonsoles' and Everyone Is Amazed

In today's program of Y ahora Sonsoles, Ana Obregón, a collaborator of the show, sat on the set to talk about her latest cover in the magazine ¡HOLA!. On it, she appears with her granddaughter, Ana Sandra, celebrating her birthday, and this image has caused a great stir in the media. In the past, Ana Obregón, actress and presenter, didn't want the press to show her son, however, now she has done the opposite with her granddaughter, Ana.

"It was a bittersweet birthday," confessed Ana Obregón. "It was the first celebration since my son's passing."

| Antena 3

Additionally, she revealed that, until now, she hadn't been able to celebrate anything. "Two of my nephews got married, and I couldn't attend the ceremony," she admitted with sadness.

Ana Obregón Reveals Her Real Age on Y ahora Sonsoles

The big revelation came when Ana Obregón disclosed her true age. "I am 70 years old," she stated bluntly. "It has been a life I wouldn't have wanted.

Life is this, it hits you hard, and the important thing is to have a dream to keep going." For years, there has been speculation in the media about her real age. Some claimed it didn't match the one publicly known.

| Antena 3

However, Ana wanted to settle the doubts. She made it clear that her true age is 70 years. Although she hasn't lived life as she would have liked due to the loss of her son, she has found a reason to move forward in her beloved granddaughter.

Nevertheless, the decision to show her granddaughter in the media has caused controversy. Ana replied to the criticism firmly: "She is my granddaughter, she is my son's daughter, and I do what I want with my life."

Ana Obregón Reveals on Y ahora Sonsoles When She Will Stop Featuring Her Granddaughter in the Press

Despite her firm stance, she also made an unexpected revelation. "Starting next year, Anita won't appear anywhere," she assured. She explained that when the little one starts school, she will no longer appear in any media.

| Antena 3

Ana Obregón's statements have caused a significant impact. The audience and the media have quickly reacted.

Her sincerity, her pain, and her excitement for her granddaughter have moved many. Undoubtedly, her words will continue to be talked about in the coming days.