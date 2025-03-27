Logo e-notícies EN
Logo e-notícies EN
Español Català
Logo Facebook
A blonde woman with an expression of surprise or curiosity is wearing a polka dot blouse, and there is a speech bubble with a question mark.
Ana Obregón Confirms Her Real Age on "Ahora Sonsoles" | Camara Antena 3, en.e-noticies.cat
PEOPLE

Ana Obregón Reveals Her Age on 'Y Ahora Sonsoles' and Everyone Is Amazed

Ana Obregón has surprised all her colleagues on 'Y ahora Sonsoles' after revealing what her real age is

by

Cristo Fernández

In today's program of Y ahora Sonsoles, Ana Obregón, a collaborator of the show, sat on the set to talk about her latest cover in the magazine ¡HOLA!. On it, she appears with her granddaughter, Ana Sandra, celebrating her birthday, and this image has caused a great stir in the media. In the past, Ana Obregón, actress and presenter, didn't want the press to show her son, however, now she has done the opposite with her granddaughter, Ana.

"It was a bittersweet birthday," confessed Ana Obregón. "It was the first celebration since my son's passing."

Two women are talking on a television show, one is wearing a white dress with black polka dots and the other a pink suit; in the background,
Ana Obregón Causes a Stir with Her Latest Cover | Antena 3

Additionally, she revealed that, until now, she hadn't been able to celebrate anything. "Two of my nephews got married, and I couldn't attend the ceremony," she admitted with sadness.

Ana Obregón Reveals Her Real Age on Y ahora Sonsoles

The big revelation came when Ana Obregón disclosed her true age. "I am 70 years old," she stated bluntly. "It has been a life I wouldn't have wanted.

Life is this, it hits you hard, and the important thing is to have a dream to keep going." For years, there has been speculation in the media about her real age. Some claimed it didn't match the one publicly known.

Blonde woman in a black and white polka dot dress on an orange background.
Ana Obregón has found a purpose to live in her granddaughter | Antena 3

However, Ana wanted to settle the doubts. She made it clear that her true age is 70 years. Although she hasn't lived life as she would have liked due to the loss of her son, she has found a reason to move forward in her beloved granddaughter.

Nevertheless, the decision to show her granddaughter in the media has caused controversy. Ana replied to the criticism firmly: "She is my granddaughter, she is my son's daughter, and I do what I want with my life."

Ana Obregón Reveals on Y ahora Sonsoles When She Will Stop Featuring Her Granddaughter in the Press

Despite her firm stance, she also made an unexpected revelation. "Starting next year, Anita won't appear anywhere," she assured. She explained that when the little one starts school, she will no longer appear in any media.

A woman with blonde hair and large earrings is on a television show, wearing a white dress with black polka dots, and there is text at the bottom of the image.
Ana Obregón Reveals That Next Year She Will Stop Featuring Her Little One in the Media | Antena 3

Ana Obregón's statements have caused a significant impact. The audience and the media have quickly reacted.

Her sincerity, her pain, and her excitement for her granddaughter have moved many. Undoubtedly, her words will continue to be talked about in the coming days.

➡️ People

More posts: