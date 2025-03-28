Ana Obregón Leaves Everyone Speechless After Revealing Who Anita Sandra's Mother Is

The Severo Ochoa Health Merit Award ceremony was attended by Ana Obregón. The actress attended the event emotionally, where the Aless Lequio Foundation was honored with this prestigious recognition. The foundation, which she chairs, was awarded for its excellence in the fields of health, innovation, and the humanization of medical care.

During her speech, Ana stated that "it's the most important award of my entire career." She explained that this recognition is special because "it's awarded to my son's foundation, which was his last wish."

| Europapress

With a choked voice, she admitted that "I didn't expect it." "I do it for my son and for many mothers and fathers who have children, so they don't go through the hell that Aless's father and I went through," she added.

Ana Obregón Talks About the Controversy Surrounding Her Granddaughter, Anita Sandra

Ana also wanted to highlight Alessandro Lequio's role in the foundation. She clarified that he is the "vice president of the foundation and is on top of everything." Although he couldn't attend the ceremony, Ana explained that "he received the award emotionally" but that "in the afternoons he's with his girls and I understand him."

| Europapress

However, what left everyone speechless was her statement about the recent controversy surrounding Ana Sandra. A few days ago, Alessandro Lequio stated that the girl won't inherit anything from him because she is not his granddaughter. Ana replied firmly and made it clear that "he said that legally she is not Aless's daughter and he's right, she is my daughter."

Ana Obregón Confirms That She Is the Mother and Grandmother of Anita Sandra

With these words, Ana Obregón settled the controversy once and for all. She assured that, in addition to being her granddaughter, Ana Sandra is her daughter. "I will always be her mother and her grandmother," she declared with conviction.

| Europa Press

The auditorium fell silent after her statements. The actress once again showed her strength and unconditional love for the little one.

With this act, she reaffirmed her commitment to the memory of her son Aless and the work of the foundation. Ana Obregón spoke from the heart and made it clear that her fight and her love for Ana Sandra are unbreakable.