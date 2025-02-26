Ana Maria, Luka Doncic's Girlfriend Who Has Angered Los Angeles Lakers on the First Day

The transfer of Luka Doncic to Los Angeles Lakers was one of the most talked-about in recent NBA history. The Slovenian left Dallas Mavericks to join Lakers, one of the league's most legendary teams. Doncic's arrival, in exchange for Antony Davis, surprised players and fans alike, creating great expectations.

Doncic's debut with Lakers didn't disappoint, although the real surprise came from his girlfriend, Ana Maria Goltes. She, who was already known for her relationship with the player, became the center of attention on the day of his debut. Luka's partner was not only there to support him but also made a very particular gesture that didn't go unnoticed by the team's followers.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Lakers, Instagram, @anamariagoltes

Ana Maria appeared wearing Doncic's yellow jersey, something she had done before, but this time her gesture went further. The young woman not only showed her support with the player's uniform but also brought her daughter Gabriela to the stands with a very special hairstyle. The little girl's braids were adorned with yellow and purple hair ties, the characteristic colors of Lakers, a gesture that, although sweet, caused a stir.

This detail wasn't well received by all Lakers fans. On social media, some expressed their annoyance at what they considered a lack of respect for the team's colors. Although many saw the gesture as an act of unconditional support from a mother, others interpreted it as a slight provocation toward the more purist fans.

Luka Doncic's Debut in Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic, meanwhile, had a solid debut on the court. In his 23 minutes of play, he scored 14 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and made 4 assists. However, despite his good numbers, the audience's excitement wasn't solely focused on his performance. The presence of Ana Maria and her daughter in the stadium caused both love and controversy.

| Instagram, @anamariagoltes

Doncic's debut with Lakers will be remembered not only for his performance on the court but also for the gestures and details that made this event unique. The expectation caused by his signing with the Los Angeles team is just the beginning of what promises to be a long and successful career. Meanwhile, Ana Maria Goltes continues to be one of the most talked-about figures off the court, both for her relationship with the player and for the gestures that always capture the attention of the media and fans.

Despite the criticism, Ana Maria and Luka continue to build a family image that doesn't go unnoticed. With the support of their daughter and the love of their followers, Doncic's debut with Lakers is just another chapter in a story that continues to attract all eyes. The Slovenian's future with Lakers looks promising, although the path will be full of emotions both on and off the court.