All Alarms Go Off With Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez: 'more Than 60,000 Euros'

Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez remain in the media spotlight. The investigation they are undergoing for alleged child abuse of their daughter has their surroundings and followers on edge. More so, they will be after alarms have been raised by another concerning situation.

Specifically, the enormous amount of money she would be losing as an influencer due to everything that has happened has been revealed. According to expert Juan Merodios, the young woman "could be losing more than €60,000."

Concern for Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez: Losing Money

Since the investigation they are undergoing was uncovered, Anabel Pantoja and her boyfriend, David Rodríguez, have been in the media spotlight. Just as they receive support, they are also receiving many criticisms. This has left them in a complicated predicament.

It is true that, little by little, they are trying to return to normalcy to forget what is happening around them. This has led the influencer to return to her social media posts, but it hasn't been the same as before this incident with her daughter.

So much so that on El programa de AR they wanted to analyze Anabel's situation at a professional level. What was discussed has raised concern among those who care about her. The social media expert Juan Merodios has been very blunt about it.

He stated that her advertising revenue has dropped significantly for one reason. Yes, because "advertisers don't like there to be noise around their brand."

At this point, he revealed a truly alarming fact about Anabel. He stated: "If she stops sharing content, her reach falls and with it her income for future collaborations. If you don't feed the algorithm, it makes you invisible."

He added: "She could be losing more than €60,000. Yes, because brands don't want to work with someone who is being investigated."

Moreover, Merodios gave advice to David Rodríguez's girlfriend. He told her: "It's important that she continues with the line she has maintained so far."

Anabel Pantoja's Complicated Professional Situation Confirmed

After the statements of this media expert and Anabel Pantoja's potential losses, they have been confirmed on television. The person responsible for doing so was Pepe del Real.

The journalist, on the program Vamos a ver, stated: "The current circumstances have cost her several important contracts, which is her livelihood. Advertising has been affected and until it is solved judicially, it will be difficult for her to recover her image."

Despite the young woman's efforts to resume her activity on social media, her recent posts have been subject to criticism. One of her latest posts, showing two beers and a baby bottle, has caused controversy due to the ongoing investigation. Some followers have questioned the appropriateness of the image, considering the legal situation the couple faces.

In summary, Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez face a complicated stage marked by the judicial investigation and its media consequences. The loss of income, social media criticism, and family tensions reflect what they are experiencing. Yes, how a legal situation can trigger a series of challenges in different areas of a public person's life.