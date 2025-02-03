Alaska debuts on 'El Programa de AR' causing a new controversy: 'Life is...'

During her debut on El Programa de AR, Alaska caused a great stir on set by sharing her opinion on the controversy related to the Jenni Hermoso case. "Life is very complicated," the singer and television collaborator stated.

This very morning, the trial against Luis Rubiales, former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, began for the non-consensual kiss he gave to this player.

After a year and a half of waiting, Jenni Hermoso sat before the judge to give her version of events. "Rubiales grabbed my head forcefully, I couldn't react," the player stated.

As expected, this news hasn't gone unnoticed by the media. So much so that during its relaunch, El Programa de AR dedicated part of its broadcast to discussing this controversy, a debate in which the singer Alaska participated.

Although she had already collaborated with Ana Rosa Quintana in the afternoons, thanks to the return of this well-known format, the artist debuted in the mornings on Telecinco. At that moment, she didn't hesitate to give her opinion on the controversial kiss of Luis Rubiales to Jenni Hermoso.

Alaska didn't think twice about siding with this well-known player. So much so that she wanted to highlight how much this issue has harmed her economically and professionally.

This Monday, February 3, Alaska debuted as a collaborator on El Programa de AR. She did so by giving her opinion on one of the most current topics: the trial of Jenni Hermoso against Luis Rubiales.

One of her colleagues focused on the "consequences" of the gesture Luis Rubiales had with Jenni Hermoso in the World Cup final in Australia.

"In the end, she is talking about her consequences... The issue of consequences is going to be important to measure the damage that act has caused," Alaska's colleague stated.

Additionally, he pointed out that "the judge has also requested to know if she has granted exclusives or made money" from this whole scandal. A request he doesn't understand:

"Look at how old-fashioned that concept of Justice we sometimes still have is. You want to know what she has earned, but not what she has lost. You don't say: 'Hey, how much has this lady invoiced in the last four years and how much has she stopped invoicing?'"

At this moment, Alaska didn't hesitate to support the player before the entire Telecinco audience. "Those accounts can be made because life is very complicated and, sometimes, you're sidelined from a job for other reasons..." the panelist explained afterward.