Adara Molinero announces the worst news about Sofía Suescun and her mother: it's very sad.

Adara Molinero has decided not to stay silent and respond to Sofía Suescun after the latest statements the influencer made about her. The former Survivors contestant has condemned the Navarrese after she commented on the relationship Adara keeps with her mother. "How can a person judge or give moral lessons when their own life is a disaster?" Molinero said about Maite Galdeano's daughter.

It was on the podcast In the Best Families where the Madrilenian and her mother admitted that their relationship was not going through its best moment. In fact, this disagreement would have seriously harmed the bond between Elena Rodríguez and her daughter.

After listening to the content of the mentioned episode, Sofía Suescun went live on Socialité to comment on Adara's attitude. The collaborator explained that for her "Adara's negativity against the whole world is curious," expressed Kiko Jiménez's girlfriend.

Adara Molinero claims that Sofía Suescun's life is a "disaster"

According to the Navarrese, until now "we had never seen an Adara against her mother, putting her against the ropes." Words that, as it seems, did not sit well with Adara Molinero at all.

Hugo Sierra's ex was blunt when talking about Sofía and took advantage of her presence on the podcast to lash out at her. "I was shocked," said the former Big Brother contestant to describe how she took Sofía's words.

Adara, tired of the focus being on her conflicts, attacked her opponent directly. "I was very generous when the whole issue with your mother came out," she stated, pointing to the conflict starring the Navarrese and Maite Galdeano. And she continued: "You have discarded your mother like a dog."

The truth is that this reply from Adara comes a few weeks after another notorious confrontation. Adara explained on her podcast that her son's father, Hugo Sierra, hasn't seen the little one for months, and accused him of not being up to the task.

Sofía Suescun didn't stay silent when Adara questioned her about her physique

Subsequently, Suescun questioned Molinero on Socialité insisting that she is not able to get along with her son's father. "She should reconsider. Because it's not very normal to have so many problems with the people around you, maybe the main problem is with yourself," the Navarrese said.

Soon after, Adara's response came, who had no qualms about attacking Sofía's physique: "Poor horse mouth. She was envious of my nose, so much that she asked me about my surgeon. Who is the envious one?" the Madrilenian wrote on X.

The truth is that this exchange of reproaches confirms that the former friends are increasingly distant. It was when Adara entered Survivors 2023 that Sofía sided with Asraf Beno, calling Elena Rodríguez's daughter "clumsy." Since then, what both influencers have exchanged is an endless list of reproaches.