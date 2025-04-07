The Waiter Who Serves Princess Leonor in Chile Tells All: 'Never...'

The arrival of Princess Leonor in Chile has been the news that has garnered the most attention next weekend. After the scandal over her first photos in a bikini, the testimony of a waiter who served Leonor has now come to light. Such was the experience of having coincided with the heiress that this worker claims it will be something "we will never forget."

The chosen restaurant was a cozy and family-friendly place, away from prying eyes. However, it's not every day you have a future queen among the diners. The employee who served her described her as a charming young woman, with impeccable behavior, polite, and with a friendly and kind attitude toward the staff.

| Europa Press

An Employee Confesses What Happened with Princess Leonor

When Princess Leonor landed in Chile aboard Elcano, she didn't imagine the stir her presence would cause. In the early hours of April 4, the training ship made a stop in Valparaíso where it will remain until tomorrow, Tuesday, April 8. It was the first time the heiress was seen after the scandal caused by her photos in a bikini.

As is customary during Elcano's stops, Leonor took the opportunity to taste the local food. Along with some midshipmen friends, she headed to a local restaurant where the owners and workers were surprised by her presence. A waiter who had the chance to serve Leonor recounts how that experience was and what the daughter of Felipe is like up close.

As he relates, having the opportunity to serve the successor to the throne was for him and his colleagues an experience that "we will never forget." According to his testimony, the visit was completely unexpected but very pleasant. Leonor, joined by her companions, arrived without a reservation, maintaining a low profile and enjoying a quiet meal.

The owner of the Viña del Mar restaurant highlighted that they treated their illustrious guest with the same attention as any other customer. Although they didn't alter "the magic of the moment," they felt honored to receive the princess.

"Yesterday we experienced something we will never forget," says the person who served Leonor in Chile through social media. "We had the honor of welcoming Princess Leonor, heir to the throne of Spain and future queen," he added alongside an image.

Princess Leonor Leaves a Good Impression in Chile

One of the things that stood out the most about Princess Leonor's presence was her approachability and how she appeared accessible and cordial. The visit was brief but left a deep impression on the restaurant staff. Leonor appeared calm and enjoyed her time with her companions without drawing too much attention.

"They ate well, shared in peace... and left with a smile," he notes, explaining the heiress's level of satisfaction. The menu she chose was simple and traditional, opting for typical dishes of Chilean cuisine. She didn't ask for any special treatment or make any demands, and she behaved like any other young woman her age.

| Europa Press

Neither did her companions boast about the company of Princess Leonor. The group remained discreet and in the background to avoid awkward moments. Additionally, they highlight how the Princess of Asturias interacted directly with a large part of the restaurant's staff with a big smile and politeness.

Without a doubt, this private visit was a complete success and will be remembered by both the owners of the establishment and their workers. "For us, as a family and as a restaurant, it was a gift," says the owner. "One of those surprises that life gives you without prior notice, but that leaves your heart full," he adds, thanking her for choosing them.