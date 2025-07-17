Vinícius Júnior confirms the rumors with his 'like': Florentino Pérez already knows

In recent weeks, Vinícius Júnior has been dominating almost all the front pages of sports media. Since he lost the Ballon d'Or, he hasn't been the same, appearing subdued and lacking confidence. Above all, Vinícius is making headlines because of his possible departure from Real Madrid.

| Europa Press

Madridist fans have been suspicious for several months about the Brazilian's contract situation. Number 7 is under contract until 2027, but he wants to sit down with Florentino Pérez to renegotiate his deal with Real Madrid. He believes the club should adjust to the new financial terms he feels he deserves.

At first, it seemed there wouldn't be any problems reaching an agreement. There was even talk that Vinícius Júnior was going to surpass Mbappé in the club's salary scale. The scheduled date for the signing was right after the end of the Club World Cup, which took place in the US. However, after the elimination against PSG, including a heavy defeat, the contract renewal has stalled.

Many say that Florentino Pérez is the one who ordered negotiations to stop, while others point directly to Vinícius Júnior. What is clear is that, to know all the details, there's nothing better than going to the original source. In this case, Real Madrid's number 7 has left a "like" on his social media that clarifies everything.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Rumors and more rumors about Vinícius Júnior's future

The reality is that, right now, talks between the Merengue club and the Carioca forward remain at a standstill. However, the reasons for this halt are still a mystery. There are rumors that Florentino Pérez is starting to get tired of Vinícius's attitude: he wants to be the highest paid on the squad, but his performance on the field raises doubts.

However, the footballer's inner circle says the opposite. They claim that what is leaked to the press is a lie and that negotiations are stalled because of the club and not because of Vinícius Júnior's demands. Maybe that's why the player himself has had to respond to the published reports.

Vinícius Júnior points to the guilty party

Madrid's number 7 has grown tired of the rumors and has given a "like" to a post that stated "Vinicius is synonymous with Madridism. I choose not to believe all the crap fake news that's coming out. Always on your side, Vini."

In this context, it seems clear that Vinícius is sure that his immediate future will remain tied to Bernabéu. It's only a matter of time before he reaches an agreement with Florentino Pérez for his contract renewal until 2030.

Summer is long and talks for his contract renewal will continue. However, Vinícius Júnior will also have to do his part to stay at Real Madrid. We already saw in the past that Florentino Pérez doesn't commit to anyone.