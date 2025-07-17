VIDEO | Sílvia Orriols crushes a CUP member of parliament: 'If you attack me, you get it back'

Dani Cornellà is the CUP deputy known for attending Parliament dressed as if he were going to a "calçotada" with friends. This Wednesday, from the podium of the Catalan chamber, he decided to attack Sílvia Orriols. However, things didn't go as he expected and he ended up coming out worse for wear.

Cornellà called Sílvia Orriols and Rosa Maria Soberana, the two representatives of Aliança Catalana in Parliament, "thieves." The reason is that, as the main system parties in Catalonia and their subsidized media constantly repeat, members of the identity party attend few of the sectoral committees held in Parliament.

The speech was applauded by members of CUP, ERC, and PSC. The speech, however, ignored the fact that on many occasions four committees are held at the same time, something that makes it impossible for the only two deputies of Aliança Catalana to attend all of them.

In any case, Sílvia Orriols didn't hesitate to respond to Dani Cornellà. She took advantage of the result of the latest CEO poll to sink the CUP deputy. Let's remember that the latest barometer from the Catalan CIS has predicted that Aliança could win between 10 and 11 deputies, while CUP would barely have 3 or 4.

"I've seen you very nervous, Mr. Cornellà. Isn't all this nervousness due to the latest CEO poll that predicts[CUP]will lose a deputy and Aliança Catalana will gain nine?" Orriols said while the CUP deputy made mocking and provocative gestures. "Because if this is what's upsetting you, take a seat, because from now until the next elections, you might lose another[deputy]," she added.

"Then we'll be able to attend all the committees even if you call four at the same time like you do now. The ones who might have trouble attending all[the committees]will be you," reproached the deputy and leader of Aliança Catalana. "Don't worry, because time and the Catalan electorate will put everyone in their place," Sílvia Orriols concluded.

For some time now, not only CEO but all polls have predicted a significant rise for the Catalan identity party. CUP, meanwhile, is debating whether to be left without representation or become residual in Parliament according to these same surveys.