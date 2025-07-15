The perfume everyone's talking about has arrived at Mercadona: 'Hurry, they're going to fly off the shelves'

With summer just around the corner, Mercadona surprises once again with a new product that's sparked a true avalanche on social media. It's not a soft drink or an ice cream, but a cologne that surprisingly smells like a trendy product. Word of mouth has spread instantly and many are already warning: "Hurry, they're going to fly off the shelves."

This new perfume, called "Flor de Mayo Ice Cream," has caused a sensation among customers. The first reaction was disbelief, thinking it might be an edible product. But it was quickly discovered that it's a true summer cologne, inspired by pistachio and vanilla notes.

Mercadona's cologne that awakens passions

On TikTok, a user explained that she went straight to Mercadona looking for the pistachio spray and found this cologne. Her surprise was enormous when she found out its scent was "exactly the same as the pistachio mist." She also added that she shared it with her mother and sister, who also confirmed that the smell was identical.

However, Mercadona's perfume hasn't been free from criticism. Several users pointed out that the perfume actually smells more like vanilla ice cream with cream and sweet pastry notes. Comments like "It's not true that it's pistachio, it smells like vanilla and cream" have circulated widely.

It has also been mentioned that it doesn't last long on the skin, although many have described its scent as "creamy" and "comforting." Although some don't appreciate pistachio, they agree that it's a very pleasant fragrance.

Why has it caused so much stir?

First, because it breaks with what's usual at Mercadona: it's not a food product, but a cologne with a gourmet essence. Second, because its scent is so unique that it's sparked curiosity. Third, because its price is affordable and accessible for any audience.

Customers who've already tried the product warn that it's selling out quickly. The phrase "Hurry, they're going to fly off the shelves" isn't an exaggeration, since many fear it will soon disappear from the shelves. Since there are already comparisons with other similar perfume products, curiosity is sky-high.

