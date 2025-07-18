Junts and ERC give PP and Vox the green light to act as the opposition to Salvador Illa

With the end of the indepe majority in Parliament, political confusion has set in across Catalonia, along with a period of adjustment in the legislature. One of the most revealing aspects of this confusion is the role of the opposition. In fact, with ERC acting as a crutch for PSC, and Junts having no greater projection than to apply pressure in Madrid, the opposition has shifted to PP and Vox.

In fact, it is enough to follow the plenary sessions and parliamentary interventions to notice that only Alejandro Fernández and Ignacio Garriga manage to unsettle President Illa. To a lesser extent, Sílvia Orriols as well, although Aliança Catalana's situation is very different. Moreover, it was Alejandro Fernández himself who referred to this curious situation taking place in Parliament.

| E-Noticies, Parlament

Darts at Illa

"Junts and ERC don't play the role[of the opposition]because, each in their own way, they'd rather make deals with you than truly oppose you," said the popular leader in a recent intervention. Certainly, Junts and ERC are engaged in a "theatrical performance" that can't hide the fact that their unwavering support for Sanchismo disqualifies them from being the opposition in Catalonia.

In this regard, with his usual irony, Fernández said that Illa, "prophet of dialogue and ayatollah of détente," loses his composure in the face of a real opposition. Indeed, these criticisms seem to affect President Illa. In fact, of the few responses that his communications team edits and uploads to social media, the latest are directed at the PP leader:

Meanwhile, from Vox, Ignacio Garriga doesn't give ground and keeps strong on one of his main issues: insecurity. Despite being a hot and problematic topic, Vox is the opposition party that denounces it most insistently, far more than what would theoretically be Junts's role.

With official data in hand and a very forceful speech, Garriga invited President Illa "to stand up with dignity and deny me these figures." Vox is even tougher than the progressive parties on issues such as the increase in sexual assaults against women. As data from the Ministry of the Interior show, foreign citizens are overrepresented in this type of crime:

This tough confrontation from Vox and PP poses a risk for PSC. The reason is that they can steal votes, especially in marginalized areas, which experience insecurity or the deterioration of public services firsthand. Even more so if PSC arrived with the message of straightening out Catalonia and "getting it moving" after the separatist decade.

Junts and ERC?

What explains the coincidence that the second and third largest forces in Parliament don't act as the opposition? The answer has first and last names: Pedro Sánchez. With an obvious subservience to PSOE in Madrid regarding concessions, neither Junts nor ERC have room for criticism. In ERC's case, moreover, they are a partner in Govern, and the last thing the Republicans want is to face the polls in the short term.

Ultimately, Parliament mirrors the general dynamic of Spanish politics, that is, those who are on board with "Sanchismo" and those who aren't. This is the main axis dividing public debate, especially in Catalonia, where PSC's Govern is one of Sánchez's successes. Parallel to all this, it should not be forgotten that ERC and Junts have lost all symbolic prominence with their phantom renewals.

| ACN

Thus, it remains striking that the end of the separatist majority has led to a repetition of leaderships with Puigdemont and Junqueras at the forefront. The weakness of this strategy is evident in something as prosaic as the fact that Junts and ERC don't have a clear voice in Parliament. If anything is clear, it's that Fernández or Garriga have much more reach than someone like Batet or Jové, who are barely recognizable among the public.

The third in dispute

Amid all this, there is a third voice that, although it has almost no numerical weight, does have significant media reach. That voice is none other than Sílvia Orriols. Her strategy, however, is very different because AC are aware that they don't aim to steal votes from PSC. However, what they can do is take votes from all those ERC and Junts voters who perceive these parties' servility toward PSOE and PSC. For now, this strategy is working.

According to the latest CEO, AC is the fastest-growing party in Parliament, going from two deputies to a range of ten to twelve. In other words: the separatist movement doesn't get away with giving up the opposition for free. The real test will be the next elections, particularly the municipal ones, where AC has infiltrated very effectively to the detriment of Junts.