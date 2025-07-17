Iñaki Peña, betrayed: Andorra sign another goalkeeper... from Barça!

Iñaki Peña has his days numbered at Barça. Although he initially filled the gap left by Ter Stegen successfully, his future at the Catalan club is clear: Hansi Flick doesn't count on him. He already showed it when he preferred to bring Szczesny out of retirement, and now he's confirmed it with the arrival of Joan García, who's expected to be the team's starting goalkeeper.

Given this situation, Iñaki Peña has decided to look for a new destination for next season. He isn't lacking offers, since several clubs from La Liga and the rest of Europe have shown interest in acquiring his services. Therefore, it seems quite clear that his future is far from Camp Nou.

| Instagram, @inakipenya

Iñaki Peña attracts many teams

In the international market, Galatasaray, where he already played previously, has shown interest in signing Iñaki Peña. In addition, in Italy, Como of Cesc Fàbregas has also inquired about him. However, if what he's looking for is peace of mind and proximity, there are also several teams in La Liga interested.

In Spain, Betis, Celta, Sevilla, Valencia, Andorra, and Girona have been among those who've shown interest in his situation. However, as negotiations progress, some have already started to move in other directions. Although Iñaki Peña remains a target on these teams' agendas, alternatives are quickly taking shape.

Andorra signs another goalkeeper... from Barça!

To everyone's surprise, Iñaki Peña has seen how one of the teams most interested in signing him has taken an unexpected turn. Andorra, the club presided over by Gerard Piqué, has just announced the arrival of a new goalkeeper directly from FC Barcelona. But he's not the chosen one, the new Andorra goalkeeper is Aron Yaakobishvili.

Aron has been the starting goalkeeper for Barça's Juvenil A during the last season and has been a key piece in achieving the treble. Yaakobishvili is considered Barça's future starting goalkeeper, but next season he's decided to go on loan to Andorra to gain experience.

This move represents a new challenge for Iñaki Peña, who will have to keep looking for his destination in the market. Andorra was one of his options to relaunch his career, but the team led by Gerard Piqué has preferred Aron Yaakobishvili. What is clear is that Iñaki won't remain under Flick's orders, so it's only a matter of time before he finds a new team.