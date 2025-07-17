Joan Laporta lets the best possible signing slip away: he's going to Juventus for just €15M

Joan Laporta has achieved something that very few believed possible just a few years ago. The FC Barcelona president has brought happiness back to the club. After much effort and work behind the scenes, Laporta has managed to clean up the accounts and allow Barça to operate with a certain normality in the transfer market again.

This recovery has started to become evident with the signing of Joan García, the arrival of young talent Roony Bardghji, and the interest in strengthening several key positions. Hansi Flick, the culé coach, has been clear from day one: he wants a winger to compete for a starting spot. Joan Laporta and Deco, his right-hand man in sporting matters, have worked in several directions to fulfill that desire.

Joan Laporta makes a list of favorites...

The names on Joan Laporta's table haven't been few. Nico Williams, Luis Díaz, and Marcus Rashford have been three of the main candidates. They all fit what Flick is asking for: dribbling, speed, and defensive commitment.

However, negotiating with their respective clubs has proven very complicated. Athletic recently renewed Nico Williams, while Liverpool and Manchester United are taking a tough stance regarding Díaz and Rashford. Joan Laporta has already accepted that their transfers will probably be solved, if they are, in the final days of the market.

... and forgets about a winger who fits perfectly

In this difficult context, Joan Laporta has let an opportunity pass that many consider unrepeatable. Juventus will make the signing of Jadon Sancho official for only €15 million (15 million euros) in the coming hours. After a difficult spell at Manchester United, Sancho has found a new beginning in Italy.

Jadon Sancho fit perfectly into the profile Flick requested. In addition, his price was very accessible for a Barça that has regained room to maneuver. However, Joan Laporta hasn't even considered him as a real option.

His history, marked by inconsistency and off-field problems, has weighed too heavily. Joan Laporta didn't want to take the risk, but Flick has shown in the past that he's capable of bringing footballers back who seemed lost. Maybe Jadon Sancho would have performed at a high level under his orders.

Now we'll never know: Jadon Sancho will play for Juventus and Joan Laporta still hasn't signed the desired winger. Maybe in a few weeks, this decision will go unnoticed, but it's also possible that the Catalan club will end up regretting not betting on him. For only €15 million (15 million euros), Barça could have signed a still young talent, with more than enough potential to make a difference.