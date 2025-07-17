Official! They discover a pact between Barça and Javier Tebas: 'Green light to register'

Barça and Javier Tebas are said to have agreed on a set of conditions in exchange for Barça being able to freely register players during this summer transfer window. This was reported by the president of CENAFE, Miguel Galan, who states that Barça will be able to register signings thanks to a deal reached with LaLiga president Javier Tebas. It should be remembered that Tebas broke his duty of confidentiality when meeting with Athletic Club, so Barça wanted to sue him and both parties are said to have agreed on conditions.

The published information is very serious, as it is acknowledged that Javier Tebas "talked too much" with Athletic Club, which blocked Nico Williams's signing by Barça. In addition, it is also taken for granted that Barça, knowing that Tebas was committing an illegal act, has chosen not to report and to make a deal with the perpetrator. Javier Tebas will not be reported, according to the president of CENAFE, but in return he must facilitate the registration of Barça players, such as Joan García or other possible new signings.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

According to Galan, as part of the agreement, Barça would also agree, in exchange for being able to register more easily, to play a LaLiga match in Miami. It is not yet confirmed, but this match would be between Barça and Villarreal and Barça would act, in this case, as the away team. "This match would correspond to matchday 17 of LaLiga and would be played during the weekend of December 20 and 21," says Miguel Galan, president of CENAFE.

Official! A deal between Barça and Javier Tebas discovered: "Green light to register"

Javier Tebas and FC Barcelona are said to have reached an agreement or, rather, a non-aggression pact. Tebas will help Barça register players during this transfer window, something unprecedented and very dangerous, while FC Barcelona will play in Miami and keep quiet about Tebas's actions.

It should be remembered that Barça missed out on signing Nico Williams because Javier Tebas leaked confidential information about Barça's financial situation in a meeting with Athletic. The Villarreal-Barça LaLiga match (matchday 17, December 20 or 21) would be played in the United States and the dates fit, as there are no international competitions that week.

That being said, "both teams could travel in advance to adapt to the time difference and local conditions," says Galan on his official 'X' account (formerly Twitter).