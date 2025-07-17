Official announcement from Marc Bernal, there's no turning back now: Barça accepts the risk

Barça have already started working with their sights set on the new season: the locker room wants to repeat last season's successes. Hansi Flick called all the players for medical tests last Sunday and, since then, the work has been constant. The coach has prepared a specific plan for the coming days with the goal of ensuring his players reach 100% of their abilities for the start of the season.

| @FCBarcelona

Training sessions haven't only started for the most experienced players, but also for the new signings, who have already joined the group. Roony Bardghji and Joan García have put on the Barça jersey and are already training with the rest of their teammates. However, without a doubt, the big news at the start of this preseason at the Catalan club is the return of Marc Bernal, the best possible signing.

Marc Bernal, the heir to Sergio Busquets, is back

Marc Bernal, a promising midfielder from Barça's youth academy, is set to be the natural heir to Sergio Busquets. The young player, who won Flick over with his great technical quality and his ability to read the game, suffered an ACL injury last August. That injury kept him from playing throughout the entire season, halting his progress in what seemed to be a historic season for him.

Despite the obstacles, Marc Bernal has shown great determination to overcome his injury. Now he's back and has confirmed his recovery through a post on his social media, where he showed his return to training. Although he hasn't received medical clearance yet, he has been seen working at the same high level as his teammates, which proves that he's already in top form.

The risk FC Barcelona take with Marc Bernal

Marc Bernal's return to the team is great news for Barça, but his comeback also involves a significant risk. The Catalan club has decided to count on him for the next season despite the serious injury he suffered. Relapses in this type of injury are more common than they might seem, so the Catalan club will have to take maximum precautions to take care of Bernal.

Even so, Barça's top management are clear: Marc Bernal must not rush. Even though he's already physically recovered, he still needs to find his rhythm. We already saw last season how hard it was for Gavi to get back after recovering from the same injury.