Tomorrow what you've been waiting for to take care of yourself every day arrives at Lidl: you need it

A new option to take care of your oral hygiene

Lidl keeps adding practical and quality products to improve their customers' daily lives. This time, the focus is on oral health, with an option designed to offer a more complete and comfortable cleaning. Although toothbrushes are essential, there are some areas that we don't always manage to clean thoroughly. That's where this item coming to Lidl stores comes in.

This product is designed to cover those hard-to-reach areas, such as between the teeth and gums. Thanks to its water jet technology, you can achieve a deep clean in areas that a traditional toothbrush can't reach. It's a practical tool to improve hygiene, especially for people with orthodontics or dental prostheses, since it can easily remove food debris in these cases.

In addition, this device not only cleans, but it's also able to massage the gums, which promotes circulation. Regular use can help you keep your gums healthy, something we sometimes overlook when we focus only on the teeth. Also, the design is functional, making it easy to use and store in any bathroom, without complications.

Meanwhile, not only has the product's functionality been considered, but also comfort. It features a charging station that keeps it always ready, and a USB cable that makes it easy to connect to various devices. This practical detail is what makes it an ideal option for those looking to simplify their oral hygiene routine without sacrificing quality.

This is Lidl's oral irrigator

One of the main advantages of Lidl's oral irrigator is its ability to adjust the jet intensity. You can choose between three levels: normal, jet, and soft. The normal mode is perfect for daily cleaning, the jet mode removes more persistent food debris, while the soft mode offers a gentle and relaxing massage for the gums.

The water tank is integrated into the handle, which makes it easy to refill and use. This means you don't have to worry about other additional parts while using it. Also, the design is water-resistant with IPX-7 protection, which ensures its durability, even when it gets wet.

The irrigator comes with two nozzles that have colored rings so you can easily tell which one belongs to each family member. Also, the wall-mounting option is a great advantage for those who prefer to keep their bathroom organized and save space. It comes with the necessary material to mount it without complications, making it a very practical option for any home.

With a price of 19.99 euros, this Lidl product is an economical and effective option to take care of your oral health. The affordable price, combined with the functionality and extras it offers, makes it a very attractive option. If you're looking for a simple and effective way to improve your oral hygiene, you can't miss this opportunity.

