The transfer market has already entered the most important phase and, therefore, Real Madrid has picked up cruising speed to finish finalizing their first team. Xabi Alonso, however, already knows that he won't be able to count on one of his favorite signings, since that arrival has been canceled due to alleged and apparent health problems. Real Madrid is searching for new midfielders, but Xabi Alonso's favorite won't be able to join the white club after all: he hasn't passed the medical tests, according to white sources.

Real Madrid was working intensely to improve their midfield and, after talking with Xabi Alonso, wanted to do so with a young global talent. However, the signing has been canceled due to health problems and, therefore, Xabi Alonso's favorite is forced to say goodbye to Real Madrid. The summer transfer market always brings unexpected twists, but this one has left Xabi Alonso very affected, and he will have to look in the midfielder market once again.

| Europa Press

Real Madrid was studying the signing of a young European prospect, but the signing has been canceled for health reasons. Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso will meet with Florentino Pérez to look for solutions: it isn't ruled out that another signing could arrive to strengthen the midfield before the start of the season. That is Xabi Alonso's priority, who ended up somewhat worried after the Club World Cup, having been soundly defeated by Luis Enrique's PSG.

Official, Xabi Alonso's favorite says goodbye to Real Madrid: "Health problems"

Real Madrid was working to complete the signing of Abdellah Ouazane, an 18-year-old Moroccan midfielder who plays for Ajax. Xabi Alonso loved Abdellah Ouazane and had planned to test him during preseason, but in the end, the signing had to be canceled and the Moroccan says goodbye to Real Madrid. Many major European clubs were competing for Abdellah Ouazane's signing, but the Moroccan midfielder had chosen Real Madrid.

According to journalist Ramón Álvarez de Mon on his "X" account (formerly Twitter), Abdellah Ouazane's signing for Real Madrid has been canceled. "In the procedures prior to the signing, everything seems to indicate that something related to the medical examination failed," said the Spanish journalist and content creator.

In addition, Álvarez de Mon wanted to clarify that Real Madrid wasn't to blame for the operation not being completed. Real Madrid and especially Xabi Alonso had placed a lot of hope in this player, who was going to have a reserve team spot. The signing has been canceled, but Real Madrid will keep working to improve their midfield during this summer transfer market: there is still plenty of time and Alonso is breathing a sigh of relief.