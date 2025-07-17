Lamine Yamal's father breaks his silence after the controversial party: 'The police station...'

Lamine Yamal's birthday party has taken up many hours of discussion due to the controversial situations that took place at the estate rented by the Barça star. Dwarfs, escorts, and many other matters that, at first glance, shouldn't be related to a boy who has barely reached adulthood. Lamine received criticism from figures in the soccer world such as Manolo Lama, who reproached him for having "broadcast" the celebration; but also from others like the Minister of Equality.

It's clear that Lamine Yamal's decision to publicly announce an exclusive party to celebrate his 18th birthday didn't turn out as he desired. There was a lot of noise surrounding an event that, theoretically, should be private. However, it seems that neither Lamine himself nor his father, Mounir Nasraoui, are too concerned about this matter.

Lamine Yamal's father speaks for the first time about his son's party

Mounir Nasroui stands out for always being at the center of the storm. His attitude has cost him more than one upset, but that's how he is and he shows it whenever he can. In fact, in recent hours he has spoken with Europa Press microphones about the party held by his son and he was very clear about it.

"People should understand that he's a kid who just turned 18 and he also has the right to enjoy life. We all understand that he's a professional athlete, whatever you want, but he's also a child like any other," Mounir began by saying.

"We should be proud to have a national number 10 who represents his team and the greatness of his national team. That's what we have to do, applaud him on and off the field, not destroy his mind." This way, it seems that for Mounir Nasroui his son did nothing wrong.

In fact, it seems that he even boasts about what Lamine has done. "I'm not saying he's better than anyone, but athletically and as a human being, he's showing and he's making many children see that he's an example for all of them."

Mounir Nasroui defends Lamine Yamal

"My son hasn't done anything wrong. If he had, I'd be the first as a father to tell him, grab him by the ears and say to Lamine, 'this isn't done, son,' but my son hasn't done anything."

However, without a doubt, the most notable part of his controversial statements was left for the end: "If he's done something wrong, there's the police station, let them go and report it. But since he hasn't done anything, nothing happens. May God bless everyone and let's be faithful to one another," Mounir concluded.

It's clear that, despite the controversy and criticism, for Mounir, Lamine Yamal has nothing to regret.