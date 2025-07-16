Video: A young man from Torre Pacheco of Moroccan origin tears apart the left's narrative

The government, left-wing parties, and also the press (both those considered progressive and much of the conservative press) have spent days selling the narrative that what's happening in Torre Pacheco is simply a group of far-right extremists who want to beat up immigrants.

The goal has been to criminalize some residents who are fed up with the impunity that many criminals enjoy. Although it is true that far-right individuals have appeared in this town in Murcia, the system has chosen to generalize and lump them all together. In other words, they've done exactly what they themselves complain is done to immigrants.

| Europa Press

Even with this, the system and its media mouthpieces are being diexcelledst. Because, beyond small minority groups, there are few people who are criminalizing the entire immigrant community. The problem, as many Torre Pacheco residents have pointed out, is those foreigners (or people of foreign origin) who have made crime their way of life. Since this country has the laws it has, they barely receive any punishment for their actions.

Maybe things will be clearer after listening to this young man from Torre Pacheco of Moroccan origin, who was interviewed this Tuesday by Bertran Ndongo for Periodista Digital. This young man is the son of an immigrant who arrived in Spain 30 years ago. This is what he thinks about the recent incidents in this town in Murcia.

"I think it's all very bad because there are Moroccans like me who come here to work. I was born here, my father has been working here for 30 years. I've been working and studying so that then people come and ruin our reputation," he said, referring to those responsible for the assault on the elderly man that started all the controversy and to the dozens of young people of Moroccan origin who have been involved in riots, fights, and assaults in Torre Pacheco in recent days.

"This doesn't just affect me, it affects the rest of us. All Moroccans and all immigrants," he stated. For this reason, he firmly supports the deportation of immigrants who commit crimes, as is the case with the strikers of the elderly man in Torre Pacheco. "But not just Moroccans, any immigrant who does something wrong has to be out. Because you can't come here and ruin the reputation of the rest of us who really come here to seek a future."

One might think this is just an anecdotal opinion, but he himself assures that "all my friends think the same." In fact, he explains that "I have friends who vote for Vox because they don't want those who are ruining the reputation[of the rest of the immigrants]here. I don't want them either because they're hurting me, my father, and my mother, who are workers."