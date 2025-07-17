Mercadona and Juan Roig confirm the best news and Spaniards go wild: starting today

Mercadona has decided to surprise us with an unexpected comeback that nobody saw coming. In the midst of launches and new products, Juan Roig's chain is betting on something safe, but with a twist. It's familiar and brings back memories for many of us.

After surprising with its commitment to innovative products, Mercadona is now going for something more classic. A return that awakens nostalgia in many, and will surely win over both young and old. It's the comeback of an old favorite.

An unexpected comeback that brings back memories

Mercadona has once again surprised with the return of a classic from its bakery. This time, it's not a new launch, but a very desired comeback for many. The coquito, that small coconut sweet, has returned to add flavor to our routines and, more importantly, to bring back childhood memories.

This little cake has been a staple in many Spanish homes for years. Its mild flavor and spongy texture, combined with the unmistakable touch of coconut, made it a favorite for many generations. For those who remember it, the coquito is not just a dessert; it's a piece of nostalgia that connects them with simple, family moments.

The coquito has been one of those sweets that never goes out of style, and its return feels like a comforting embrace from something familiar. Mercadona has managed to capture the essence of what we sometimes miss: the simple, the comforting. It's not the most innovative product, but it has something special that makes it stand out in a market full of new products.

This comeback also has a touch of closeness, because it's a sweet that doesn't try to impress with big changes or reinvent itself. On the contrary, it stays true to its original recipe, which allows consumers to enjoy an authentic flavor. It's like an old friend coming back to visit us, maybe with more stories, but just as endearing.

A sweet that keeps winning fans

Mercadona's coquito is offered at an affordable price: €0.18 per 1.16 oz. (33 g) unit. This price makes it an ideal option for those looking for something delicious without having to spend too much. In addition, its small size makes it perfect to enjoy at any time, without the feeling of being overloaded with sweetness.

Although Mercadona's product offerings change over time, the coquito remains one of those products that doesn't lose its value. It's found in the bakery section, a usual spot for many who know the quality of the chain's sweets. The brand has managed to find the balance between keeping tradition and meeting the expectations of the most demanding consumers.

Mercadona not only offers new products, but they also understand the power of nostalgia. This sweet is a clear example of how a comeback can connect with those who remember it, without the need for big changes or reinventions. In the end, the classic flavor is what keeps the coquito relevant today.

National production, in Briviesca, Burgos, guarantees the freshness and quality of the product. In addition, many customers thank the chain for their commitment to national suppliers. In fact, this and many other products are made in our country for Mercadona.

