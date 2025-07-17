Huge news! Raphinha can't help it: 'Hansi Flick has given the OK to his signing'

The season that Raphinha has had will go down in history as one of the most impressive on an individual level. The Brazilian international has managed to score an astonishing 34 goals and provide 25 assists. Number "11", through effort and hard work, has earned his place among the candidates for the Ballon d'Or.

Raphinha has been untouchable for the German coach throughout the season, playing almost every match, but even so, he doesn't have his spot as a starter guaranteed. Hansi Flick's top priority remains the arrival of a new winger to strengthen the attack. This insistence is based on the idea of giving the starters some rest and being able to rotate them more to avoid possible injuries.

Hansi Flick knows that the squad needs some experience and quality, so, together with Deco, he is considering a series of possible signings. After the failed signings of Nico Williams, Luis Díaz, and Rafael Leao, the chosen one will be someone else. He will arrive to compete with Raphinha, although he can also play as a "9" in case of emergency.

Hansi Flick has given the OK to Marcus Rashford

Hansi Flick is very clear that he needs a new winger in the squad: he wants more competition and quality in the Barça attack. He has requested the arrival of a footballer who can open up the field on the left wing, and who has dribbling skills and goal-scoring ability. In this sense, the top favorite is Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United have put Marcus Rashford up for sale: he isn't in the plans at Old Trafford. However, the English club is asking for around 48 million to let him leave. This is an amount that, right now, Barça neither can nor wants to pay for a theoretical substitute, so a loan seems to be the best option.

Marcus Rashford is eager to play for Barça

Marcus Rashford already knows that he won't continue at Manchester United and is looking for a new team. He doesn't lack offers, but it's clear that his main wish is to join Camp Nou. He has never hidden his fondness for Barça, nor has he avoided speaking highly of Lamine Yamal, whom he is eager to play with.

Hansi Flick has already given the green light to his transfer, so now it only remains to be seen if Barça can manage to sign him. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford hopes that the Catalan club will make an effort. He, meanwhile, is willing to do so and to lower his salary to the minimum in order to sign for FC Barcelona.