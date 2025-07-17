Neither Vitinha nor Alexis Mac Allister, Madrid seal the signing of the best pivot, €80M

Real Madrid is preparing 80 million euros to move on from Vitinha and Alexis Mac Allister and, above all, to sign the best midfielder in the world right now. Vitinha and Alexis Mac Allister had been strongly linked to strengthen Real Madrid's midfield, but in the end the white club has decided to go all out. Florentino Pérez's idea is clear and the decision has already been made: Real Madrid is going all in for the best midfielder in the world, Xabi Alonso is demanding it.

After the failure in the Club World Cup, Real Madrid is clear that this transfer window must be key to improving the team's performance. Xabi Alonso is satisfied with his squad, but he believes that his midfield is not at the level a legendary club like Madrid deserves and, for this reason, he is demanding signings. Vitinha and Alexis Mac Allister are two great midfielders, but Real Madrid has decided to move on from them to sign the best defensive midfielder at the moment, valued at 100 million euros.

Vitinha will continue to lead PSG, while Alexis Mac Allister will do the same at Liverpool under Arne Slot, still affected by the death of Diogo Jota, who passed away in Spain. Real Madrid kept in contact with Vitinha and with Alexis Mac Allister, but the truth is that the Madrid club did not see those summer transfer signings as feasible. Now the situation has completely changed: Florentino Pérez knows that strengthening the midfield is almost mandatory and, for this reason, the white president is preparing almost 100 million.

Neither Vitinha nor Alexis Mac Allister, Madrid closes the signing of the best defensive midfielder, €80M

Xabi Alonso ended up fed up after the Club World Cup and met with Florentino Pérez to tell him that he needed signings to be able to compete for all official titles. Madrid's squad is truly good, but in Xabi Alonso's eyes it is "unbalanced", which is why the white coach has demanded that a signing must be made no matter what. Xabi Alonso has already discussed it with Florentino Pérez: Vitinha and Alexis Mac Allister are ruled out because Real Madrid is going all in for the signing of the best current midfielder.

Real Madrid is preparing almost 100 million euros to make a big statement. Real Madrid has a good squad and with the signings of Mastantuono, Álvaro Carreras, Alexander-Arnold, and Dean Huijsen, they have made a big leap in quality, but it can still be better. This is what Xabi Alonso believes, who could close the summer transfer window with one of the best stars in the current football scene.

This star is none other than Rodri, Manchester City's defensive midfielder and current Ballon d'Or winner. According to "ESPN", Real Madrid dreams of signing the Spanish footballer, but the white club knows that they will have to make a titanic effort to sign him this summer. Goodbye to Vitinha and to Alexis Mac Allister, as Real Madrid is going all in for the current best defensive midfielder in the world.

Real Madrid is preparing an offer close to 80 million euros, but it could be improved up to €100M according to sources from the Spanish entity: the transfer window is heating up.