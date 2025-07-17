ANC collapses: two new crises, mass resignations, and closure of the Tarragona section

The crisis at Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) is growing. What was once the main pro-separatism entity is now in free fall. The collapse is spectacular. It's not just because of the financial problems and loss of members that the organization led by Lluís Llach has been dragging along. The breakdown has reached such a point that this very week, about twenty national secretaries have resigned and one of its territorial branches has closed: Tarragona's.

This Thursday, while Lluís Llach was presenting the events for the Diada (with ever-decreasing participation from a separatism movement that no longer believes the leaders' lies about the procés), new crises erupting at the heart of ANC became known.

On one hand, several prominent members of the leadership, including Josep Costa, have resigned. In total, about twenty national secretaries have decided to leave their responsibilities, with some even ceasing to be ANC members, as Diari ARA reported Thursday. These departures come after the reform of the statutes promoted by Lluís Llach, which has been supported by most members. The reform changes essential elements of the organization, weakening the critical sector and creating more internal tensions.

Meanwhile, ANC in Tarragona is also facing a major crisis, according to Diari Més, a local media outlet. The lack of replacements and the resignations of several members have forced the temporary closure of the Tarragona branch. According to Agustí Ferrer, acting coordinator of ANC in Tarragona, the current situation of the separatism movement hasn't helped keep the entity active. "People are burned out," Ferrer said, criticizing the partisan drift of Llach's presidency. This internal division has left Tarragona with little mobilization, as only 17 members attended the last meeting, despite having about 430 registered members.

ANC's leadership has stated that they will work to call new elections for the Tarragona territorial secretariat. The goal is to ensure that the branch's members have a new structure to coordinate actions and ensure proper information and management. In addition, Tarragona members feel abandoned by ANC's national leadership.