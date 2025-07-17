Fabrizio Romano confirms the Ibrahima Konaté and Madrid news: 'Liverpool will do it'

Fabrizio Romano doesn't miss anything that happens in the transfer market. The Italian journalist keeps track of all kinds of rumors and is responsible for breaking the most prominent moves, almost always with great accuracy. A few weeks ago, for example, he was key in revealing the latest news about Xabi Alonso's arrival on Real Madrid's bench.

It's clear that Fabrizio Romano is one of the most respected figures in the world of soccer because of the accuracy of his information. That's why what he has explained in recent hours about Ibrahima Konaté makes so much sense, a signing that has been a topic of conversation for weeks around Real Madrid.

Ibrahima Konaté, priority target

It's an open secret that Real Madrid are interested in Ibrahima Konaté, Liverpool's center-back. Xabi Alonso has requested reinforcements to build a defensive line capable of winning the Champions League, and the French defender fits perfectly.

Konaté is a fast center-back, strong in aerial duels, and has great ability to lead the defense. These qualities make him an ideal option to play alongside footballers like Rüdiger or Huijsen in Madrid's back line.

The detail that will shape Ibrahima Konaté's future

The truth is that Ibrahima Konaté's contract ends in 2026, so Real Madrid had planned to wait a year to make his signing official at no cost. The initial plan was to keep a patient strategy, since Konaté will be a free agent next summer. However, the club's urgent needs in defense have led Xabi Alonso to ask Florentino Pérez for an extra effort.

The Spanish coach has requested that the operation be accelerated, and Real Madrid's president doesn't rule out offering €30 million to sign the center-back this summer. The possibility of strengthening the defense before the start of the season without waiting until 2026 seems tempting for the club.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool are considering it

Fabrizio Romano has looked into this possibility and his conclusion has been positive for Real Madrid. According to his sources, Liverpool would be open to negotiating Ibrahima Konaté's departure ahead of time, which opens the door for Madrid to move the operation forward.

This news has caused great anticipation, since Ibrahima Konaté is one of the most promising center-backs in Europe. If his signing is completed, it would be a great addition for Xabi Alonso, who would see his defense strengthened with a top-level footballer. However, Liverpool are asking for €50 million to let the Frenchman leave in this transfer window.

Ibrahima Konaté is thrilled with the idea of wearing white

Ibrahima Konaté wants to play for Real Madrid and has decided not to renew with Liverpool to make it happen. At first, everything pointed to his transfer being scheduled for 2026, but now everything has changed.

Madrid's poor performance in the Club World Cup and the fact that Liverpool are willing to negotiate his departure this summer are two important factors.