Urgent Statement from Leticia Sabater About the Guardia Civil: 'They Told Me That...'

After months of staying in the background, Leticia Sabater is once again the center of attention. The artist has issued an urgent statement on social media to explain the latest setback she had with the Civil Guard: "They told me I could no longer drive."

During next weekend, the artist visited La Fueva, a municipality in the province of Huesca, to perform a concert for the Carnival festivities. However, last Saturday, the day of the event, she experienced an incident that prevented her from arriving on time for her musical appointment.

As they confirmed on the set of Socialité, "the Civil Guard immobilized her vehicle for driving without points on her license." "She drives to every concert, she was going to perform at the Carnival of La Fueva and in Huesca capital, the Civil Guard stops her, asks for her documentation," they added.

It was at that moment when the officers realized that Leticia Sabater "doesn't have a valid driver's license because she has lost all her points due to previous infractions."

Now, after this information has come to light, the singer has returned to her social media to clarify this misunderstanding. Through an urgent statement, Leticia Sabater has explained in great detail what really happened last Saturday, March 8.

Leticia Sabater Explains What Happened with the Civil Guard

To avoid "speculations and misunderstandings," Leticia Sabater didn't hesitate to issue an urgent statement through all her social media.

In it, the artist wanted to clarify what really happened when that pair of Civil Guard officers stopped her just before the concert she was scheduled to perform in the municipality of La Fueva:

"I inform you that, at no time, was my driver's license taken away. In a routine check, the Civil Guard asked me for the vehicle documentation and, upon reviewing it, informed me that I had no points. I was not aware of this situation, as it had not been notified to me until now."

After putting internet users in context, Leticia Sabater wanted to share with them what the officers really told her. "They very kindly told me that from that moment on, having already communicated it to me, I could no longer drive until I took the course and the exam," the singer assured.

Additionally, before ending her statement, she confirmed that she has "hired a private driver and, at the end of this March, I will start the driving course." "Thank you very much and best regards to all. With much affection, Leticia Sabater," she concluded.