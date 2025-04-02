Reveal How They're Treating Princess Leonor Inside Elcano: 'It's a Bit...'

Princess Leonor is making headlines today after her first images in a bikini during her stay in Uruguay were published. Despite the Royal Household's efforts to prevent their dissemination, a well-known magazine features her on the cover today with an extensive report. In it, besides seeing the heir in a swimsuit, it reveals how protected she is by her peers.

However, despite that protection, capturing the desired image of Leonor in a bikini has been inevitable. "It's a bit of a coincidence," says the director of the magazine that publishes Leonor's photos on the cover today.

This Is How Princess Leonor Is Treated Aboard Elcano

Princess Leonor continues her military training aboard the ship Elcano, where she embarked three months ago in Cádiz. During this oceanic journey, the princess has faced numerous challenges, generating a large number of headlines. This Wednesday, her image in a bikini is on the cover of a well-known magazine and has already reached international media.

The Royal Household has tried to protect Leonor's privacy as much as possible, but those photos have finally come to light. Her peers, with whom she interacts daily, couldn't avoid it either. "It's a bit of a coincidence," explains the director of Lecturas about the moment Leonor was caught on the beach.

Among all the midshipmen aboard Elcano, the daughter of Felipe has "a trusted group." It was with them that she enjoyed a day at the beach during her stay in Uruguay, where the boy from Brazil was also present. "That day at the beach was with them, they have her very protected among them," they point out.

That's why they consider it "a coincidence" that she was caught on the beach, despite the protection, and alongside the young man she was linked to in Brazil. Close sources maintain that there is no intimate relationship between them and that the young man is only trying to protect her.

In fact, after the photos in Brazil, it emerged that the boy stayed close to Leonor to prevent her from being photographed. This confirms how protected she is by her peers within Elcano.

Princess Leonor Has Great Protection

The crew members play an essential role in the protection and support of Princess Leonor. While she is just one more within Elcano, as soon as she steps on land, she is the representative of the Spanish monarchy. Hence, during her leisure outings, the midshipmen closest to her make sure to protect her.

This group of peers, both male and female, acts as a network that looks out for her well-being. They also ensure that her time outside Elcano passes peacefully and safely. During the journey and her downtime, as evidenced on the beaches of Uruguay, the protection surrounding her is apparent.

However, this trusted group of Leonor, which sometimes acts as a shield against media pressure, couldn't prevent her bikini photos. Especially because, like any group of young people, they were enjoying a day at the beach with complete naturalness. What they didn't know is that the Royal Household has tried to prevent the dissemination of those images at all costs.

The images captured on the beach show a calm and natural Leonor, surrounded by her friends from Elcano. The protection her peers provide is reflected in her relaxed and carefree attitude, which denotes the mutual trust that exists.

The presence of her peers ensures that Leonor remains sheltered at all times, especially during her leisure moments. It is in these situations where the princess is most vulnerable to photographers' lenses.