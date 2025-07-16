VIDEO | Diari ARA, the declining newspaper that survives thanks to public funds

In the video you'll find at the top of the news story, I tell you the untold story of Diari ARA, the newspaper close to ERC that isn't exactly experiencing its best days.

In this video, we analyze the huge amount of public money Diari ARA has received from the Generalitat and other institutions such as Barcelona City Council. We also discuss who its founders and shareholders are and how they're true subsidy hunters. We also focus on the significant drop in readers this newspaper has experienced. Finally, we review some of the main controversies they've faced in their 15 years of existence. These are curious controversies for a newspaper that boasts about "freedom," "commitment," and "courage."

In this video, we talk about Diari ARA, Pere Aragonès's Generalitat government, or Barcelona City Council, both during Ada Colau's era and Jaume Collboni's. Toni Soler, Antoni Bassas, or Oriol Soler, head of Abacus, one of the Catalan companies that receives the most public money annually, also appear.

This is the untold story of the rise and fall of Diari ARA, the newspaper close to ERC that survives thanks to money that comes from your taxes. It has been on the verge of filing for bankruptcy on more than one occasion.