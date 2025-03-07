Unexpected Announcement from Paula Echevarría and Her Daughter, Daniella Bustamante: 'We Left'

Paula Echevarría has returned to her social media with a new and unexpected announcement related to her daughter, Daniella Bustamante. Through her Instagram profile, the it girl has announced the latest plan she has organized with the young woman: "We left".

On more than one occasion, the content creator has revealed the strong bond she maintains with her firstborn. So much so that it is very common to see them together enjoying a girls' plan, a situation that has now been repeated.

This Thursday, March 6, Paula Echevarría has left her more than 3.7M Instagram followers speechless by sharing a mysterious post with them.

In it, you can see a spectacular landscape surrounded by palm trees. "Welcome to paradise[bienvenidos al paraíso]," wrote influencer Paula Echevarría in the stories of said social network.

However, it wasn't until a few hours later that Paula Echevarría shared the destination of her latest getaway. Additionally, she took the opportunity to reveal the identity of her companion: Daniella Bustamante.

Hours after her first post, Paula Echevarría returned to said social network to reveal new details related to her latest trip. She did so through a new and unexpected photograph.

In it, we can see the content creator and her daughter, Daniella Bustamante, at the Madrid airport. Very smiling, mother and daughter posed in front of one of their mobile phones just before boarding the plane that would take them to their next destination. A place that appears behind them, on one of the screens.

"We left," wrote Paula Echevarría in said Instagram story, making it clear that, on this occasion, she is traveling only with her daughter Daniella Bustamante: "Girls trip". Additionally, she took the opportunity to reveal their destination: Punta Cana.

Once settled in their hotel, the content creator shared an image of herself in a bikini enjoying the unbelievable views from their accommodation. A trip that both Paula Echevarría and Daniella Bustamante were able to make thanks to the invitation they received from said establishment.