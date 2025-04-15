Reveal Jordi González's True Condition and Raise All Alarms: 'Very Bad'

Jordi González, the renowned television host, is going through a delicate health situation that he has kept private. His prolonged absence from the screen has caused concern among his followers and has raised alarms. Now, Jordi's circle has broken their silence, confessing that the Catalan has been "very ill."

In fact, they point out that the situation "was quite critical" and that Jordi has been more seriously ill than many think. The host himself has spoken about his condition, but he has omitted the most difficult moments that made people fear the worst.

Latest News on Jordi González's Health

A few days ago, it was Diego Arrabal who highlighted the health problems Jordi González is going through. The TVE host has been on leave since December, and although they said he would return soon, he remains missing. There is no news about his condition or what is truly happening to him, until now.

Jordi's circle has broken their silence and raised alarms by acknowledging that he has been "very ill." The illness began during a trip to South America, specifically to Colombia. Despite the initial symptoms, Jordi tried to downplay his discomfort; however, his condition quickly worsened, requiring urgent hospitalization.

"He has been much more seriously ill than you can imagine; there have been several occasions when the situation was quite critical," they reveal. Sources close to Jordi explain that it wasn't until March that doctors discharged him and allowed him to return home. Therefore, González had been admitted to several centers in Latin America for months until he managed to improve.

Upon his arrival, he was admitted again to a medical center to continue his recovery. Finally, he received the final discharge and is resting at home, where he continues to receive medical attention. During this time, Jordi has avoided contact with friends and colleagues, whom he refuses to see until he is well.

At the beginning of the year, the host himself acknowledged going through a health setback shortly after starting his vacation. However, he did not manage to give more details about his situation or its severity. Now, it has been discovered that his condition has become critical and much more complicated than initially imagined.

The Secrecy Around Jordi González Continues

Since Jordi González has been on leave, there has been no mention of his progress on the program he hosted on TVE. Nor has his circle provided details about the reason that led him to remain hospitalized for months. Silence prevails around his situation, and Jordi prefers to keep a low profile until his full recovery.

However, it is much more alarming for his followers that there is no news about the Catalan journalist. Everyone is waiting for his return, but the attitude surrounding his health has caused even more intrigue and uncertainty.

The only thing sources close to Jordi can respond to is that he is focused on recovering and that he wants to return to work. "He wants to be strong as soon as possible to return to the program he hosts on Televisión Española," they explain. This provides information about Jordi's mood and his desire to move forward.

The host has always been characterized by his professionalism, and his dedication to work has been unquestionable. However, now his top priority is to recover after having lived through a critical situation that made people fear the worst. It is expected that soon his health will be restored, and he will return to the forefront of D Corazón.