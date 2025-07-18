Happiness has arrived at Lidl: this invention is insane and you'll use it every day

Lidl has launched an item this summer that's taking off and nobody expected it. With a design that's perfect for the season, it has captured the attention of everyone looking for something practical and functional. It's no surprise that it's flying off the shelves.

This Lidl bestseller has become essential for all summer plans. Its popularity has grown rapidly, and it's easy to see why it has gained so many followers. It's a total success among the most practical people.

An ideal ally for your outdoor days

Hot days invite us to enjoy outdoor activities. For that, nothing's better than having a good system to keep our food and drinks cool. Many times, when we leave home, we face the challenge of keeping the temperature of what we bring. For this, Lidl has launched a product that's causing a sensation among consumers: a backpack is never missing from summer plans.

| Lidl

With this backpack, size and comfort are perfectly balanced. It has a volume of approximately 3.7 gal. (14 liters), which makes it ideal for carrying what's necessary without becoming an uncomfortable load. Its design offers easy access, thanks to its main compartment with a wide opening, making it simple to load and access the contents.

In addition to its compact size, the backpack is equipped with several compartments to improve organization. It has a separate front compartment, another with a Velcro closure, and two side mesh pockets. These details not only provide practicality, but also allow you to quickly access what you need without having to rummage around.

| Lidl

One of the advantages of this backpack is its ability to keep the temperature. Without the need for cold packs, the backpack's insulation keeps food cool for up to four hours. It's perfect for those hot days when, besides keeping drinks cool, we also want to enjoy a meal at its best without worries.

Comfort and unbeatable price

Lidl has managed to perfectly combine functionality with comfort. The shoulder straps are padded and adjustable, which makes carrying it much easier. The design allows you to carry it during long walks without causing discomfort, and its carrying handle makes handling even easier.

Another advantage is its price. With a cost of only 7.99 euros, this cooler backpack stands out as one of the most affordable options on the market. The price is hard to beat for a backpack with these features, ideal for those looking for something practical and economical.

| Lidl

Available in gray and black, it's a versatile option that adapts to any style. Its size of 11 x 15 x 7.5 in. (28 x 38 x 19 cm) allows you to carry it comfortably, without being too big or too small. In addition, its maximum filling weight of 6.6 lbs. (3 kg) is enough to meet the needs of a casual outdoor outing, without complications.

If you're looking for a functional backpack that fulfills the mission of keeping your food fresh without costing you a fortune, this is it. Lidl's backpack is an option you can't overlook. With a practical and efficient design, it meets expectations without the need for a large outlay.

Prices and offers updated on 07/16/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes