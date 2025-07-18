Ter Stegen sets 2 conditions to leave Barça: Deco and Laporta have to talk

Ter Stegen's future is increasingly distant from Camp Nou. Before Joan García's signing and Szczesny's contract renewal became official, there were already some doubts, but now it's clear. Barça's captain will have to pack his bags if he wants to get playing time throughout the season and not risk his presence at the 2026 World Cup.

However, Ter Stegen won't make it easy. Knowing that he still has 3 more years left on his contract, the German is aware that he could miss the World Cup if he stays, but he knows that the club would also be harmed. His is one of the highest salaries in the squad, so Deco and Laporta must try to force his departure no matter what.

Barça needs to sell Ter Stegen to get some return, otherwise, the club will be paying a very high salary to a player who will be in the stands. For now, this situation seems unlikely. The German goalkeeper hasn't received any offers and, to make matters worse, he's now considering back surgery, which would halt any hint of a departure.

Ter Stegen's demands to leave Barça

The German goalkeeper is determined to stand up to the club: he has put two non-negotiable conditions on the table to discuss his departure. The situation is tense between both parties, so if Barça wants to part ways with the German, they'll have to meet two well-defined requirements. On one hand, Ter Stegen demands that the club grant him a letter of freedom, but that's not all.

The second condition from the German goalkeeper is painful for Barça, since Ter Stegen demands payment of a large part of the 3-year contract he still has left. The financial amount of this demand would be around €42 million. The Catalan club's bet to renew the goalkeeping position could be very costly; we'll see how this standoff between club and goalkeeper ends.

Ter Stegen didn't expect it and this is how he replied

The German international goalkeeper hasn't taken the club's management of the goalkeeping situation well. According to Ter Stegen, no one informed him that he wasn't in Hansi Flick's plans and, in addition, certain biased information was leaked to the press. His words refer to reports of a lack of leadership and attitude in the locker room, information he considers completely self-serving.

Ter Stegen's camp claims that there has been an attempt to erode his image to justify an undesired departure. Meanwhile, Barça wants him to accept anything and end up leaving the club. There had been rumors about Pep Guardiola's interest in signing him, but lately Monaco is gaining ground to bring in the German.