Endrick confirms his final decision to Real Madrid: earthquake in the transfer market

Endrick arrived at Real Madrid, sparking great excitement among the fans. The Brazilian forward landed in the Spanish capital with the label of being Ronaldo Nazario's successor, which further increased the pressure on his shoulders. His signing for €47.5 million, according to Transfermarkt, a historic figure for his age, made everyone focus their attention on him.

However, his time with the first team so far has been rather discreet. With Carlo Ancelotti on the bench, Endrick has barely had opportunities to show his true level: his participation was limited and his ceiling, for now, remains a mystery. Despite having shown some flashes of his quality, the Brazilian hasn't been able to establish himself as a starter.

Endrick hopes to experience a new chapter with Xabi Alonso

Now, Endrick faces a new chapter with great enthusiasm. Xabi Alonso's arrival on Real Madrid's bench opens a window of opportunities for the young striker. With the Basque coach, his participation is expected to grow significantly, since the Spanish manager has a great reputation for giving trust to young talents.

Theoretically, Endrick should be responsible for giving Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé a rest in the attacking front. However, so far, he hasn't been able to do so due to an injury he's been carrying since last season, which prevented him from participating in the Club World Cup.

Gonzalo García's breakthrough knocks out Endrick

Beyond the injury, Endrick's outlook becomes even more complicated with Gonzalo García's breakthrough. The other Real Madrid forward has surprised everyone with his performance in the Club World Cup, scoring four goals in his first appearances. With his great form, Gonzalo has gained ground and has emerged as Mbappé's natural backup.

In this scenario, some media and voices within the club claim that Endrick might have to go out on loan to continue his development. Xabi Alonso has asked for Gonzalo to stay as Kylian Mbappé's backup, which could leave Endrick without playing time.

Endrick's decision: stay and fight

However, to everyone's surprise, Endrick has made an unexpected decision: he wants to stay and fight for a spot in the first team.

The Brazilian is aware that it will be difficult, but he's convinced that he has what it takes to surpass Gonzalo García. Endrick believes that, with playing time, he can prove that he's better than the academy product and earn his place as a starter.

This decision shows the determination and character of the young striker. He knows that the competition will be tough, but he's willing to fight for his future at Real Madrid. His mindset is clear: he wants to seize any opportunity to succeed at the white club.

Endrick's future remains uncertain, but his desire to stay and fight for a spot at Real Madrid is a sign of his ambition and current confidence. A decision that, inevitably, affects the transfer market. Clubs like Juventus or Newcastle dream of the striker's loan, but they already know that he won't leave Bernabéu.