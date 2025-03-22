The Incredible Information Alexia Rivas Has Revealed About 'Supervivientes'

Alexia Rivas has surprised everyone with an unexpected revelation about her time on Supervivientes. The journalist has used her social media to share unseen content from the reality show, leaving her followers speechless.

Through several videos, Alexia has shown never-before-seen moments. One of the most shocking has been her first contact with civilization after leaving the competition.

| Mediaset

"I had showered and eaten for 24 hours and they gave me my bag back. It's unseen content," explained Alexia Rivas to her thousands of followers.

Alexia Rivas Shows Unseen Content from Her Time on Supervivientes

However, what has surprised the former contestant the most has been the smell of her belongings. "It smelled so strong to me. Thinking there that it's normal, there you don't even smell it," she confessed while showing her sleeping bag.

But that wasn't all, Alexia Rivas also revealed a detail that no one expected about the competition among the contestants. "This spoon is essential, everyone fights over a spoon," she stated in her video. With this statement, she made it clear how difficult living on the island is and how every object can become a true treasure.

| Instagram, @alexiaarivas

Another moment that has caught her followers' attention is when she shows the only t-jersey she had during the competition. "This t-jersey was the only thing I had, and there it seemed unbelievable to me," she confessed. A simple garment that, amid the extreme conditions of the reality show, became something invaluable.

Nobody Expected the Information Alexia Rivas Has Uncovered About Supervivientes

Alexia Rivas's video has caused a great stir. Nobody expected the journalist to reveal such intimate details about her experience on Supervivientes.

Thanks to her statements, it has been confirmed what many suspected: the competition is tougher than it seems. The struggle for basic resources, the lack of hygiene, and adapting to an extreme lifestyle are some of the challenges participants face.

| Mediaset

Without a doubt, this unseen content has been quite a surprise. Alexia has shown that her time on Supervivientes was a transformative experience. Now, her followers can learn firsthand the details that were never seen on screen.

With this exclusive, Alexia Rivas has returned to the spotlight. Her sincerity and closeness have won over her audience, making it clear that her experience on Supervivientes was much more than just a simple television competition.