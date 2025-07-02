Boticaria García, nutritionist, warns about this supermarket gazpacho: 'Be very careful'

Gazpacho is one of the most refreshing and healthy options during the hot summer months. With natural ingredients like tomato, cucumber, onion, and pepper, it is considered a light dish full of vitamins. However, not all gazpachos are the same, and some packaged products may not be as healthy as they seem. Nutritionist Boticaria García has issued a warning about supermarket gazpachos: "Be very careful," she says.

The ingredients that should concern us

Gazpacho is considered a healthy option. However, Boticaria García points out that some ingredients present in certain commercial versions may cause digestive discomfort in some people. In particular, the expert warns about cucumber and garlic, two common ingredients in this recipe.

| Instagram, en.e-noticies.cat, @boticariagarcia, gregory_lee

"Cucumber, although it is refreshing and very healthy, can be somewhat difficult to digest for some people. This is due to its high water and fiber content, which can cause a feeling of heaviness or stomach discomfort," the nutritionist explains. Likewise, garlic, although it has antioxidant properties and is a good flavor enhancer, can irritate the stomach in sensitive people.

How to reduce the effects of cucumber and garlic?

For those who are more sensitive to these ingredients, Boticaria García offers some practical tips. In the case of cucumber, she recommends removing the seeds, which are the most fibrous and hardest parts to digest. "If you remove the seeds from the cucumber, you reduce the impact of the fiber on the stomach, which can make it easier to digest," the nutritionist explains.

As for garlic, the recommendation is to adjust the amount used in gazpacho. "It's not necessary to use large amounts of garlic to give gazpacho flavor. If you're sensitive, you can reduce the amount and still enjoy good flavor without discomfort," García says.

Packaged gazpacho: is it as healthy as it seems?

While gazpacho is a healthy recipe by nature, packaged versions don't always keep the same nutritional standards. Many commercial gazpachos contain preservatives, additives, and sometimes an excess of salt, which reduces their benefits.

| Instagram, @boticariagarcia

It's important to read the labels of packaged products. Look for those with a high vegetable content and avoid those with excess salt or added sugar.

Additionally, García points out that in some industrial gazpachos, the percentage of vegetables is low, which means the product has more water and less nutritional value. "When you buy packaged gazpacho, check that more than 90% of the ingredients are fresh vegetables," the expert states.

Tips for choosing a good packaged gazpacho

If you prefer to buy gazpacho at the supermarket, several nutritionists offer some key guidelines for choosing the healthiest one:

Check the ingredient list: Make sure the main ingredients are tomato, cucumber, pepper, onion, olive oil, and vinegar. If you find preservatives, colorants, or additives, it's better to look for another option.

Control the salt content: The amount of salt shouldn't exceed 0.04 oz. (1 gram) per 3.4 fl. oz. (100 milliliters) of product. "Excess salt is one of the main problems with packaged gazpachos," García explains.

Avoid added sugars: Some gazpachos may contain added sugars to improve their flavor. It's advisable to choose products without these additional ingredients.

Boticaria García defines it very well

Gazpacho is a delicious and healthy dish, ideal for hot summer days, as long as you choose well. As Boticaria García reminds us, although it is a recipe full of benefits, we must be careful.

Especially with ingredients that may cause digestive discomfort, such as cucumber and garlic. We must make sure that packaged products are of quality.

By following these simple tips, we can enjoy gazpacho that is not only tasty but also suitable for our digestive and nutritional health. As always, reading labels and choosing the most natural and fresh products is key to making the most of this traditional Spanish dish.