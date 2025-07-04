Betrayal, from Metropolitano to Bernabéu, deal sealed: Xabi Alonso has given the OK

Talking about Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid means talking about a historic rivalry between the two most important teams in the capital of Spain. Their rivalry has been forged throughout history since their creation. The peak of intensity in their clashes was reached in 2014 and 2016 when they played the Champions League final.

Los Blancos claimed glory on both occasions, provoking thousands of reactions from the Colchonero side. In recent years, this rivalry has shifted to the league championship, with Simeone's side fighting for the domestic title. Los Rojiblancos are always a tough and difficult opponent due to their playing style and great intensity.

Meanwhile, the club led by Florentino Pérez always tries to take advantage of their resources to make a difference. In this regard, Real Madrid has just completed the signing of one of the greatest gems from the Colchonero youth academy. We're talking about Gabriel Suárez Castrelo, an attacking midfielder who has decided not to renew with Los Rojiblancos.

Real Madrid signs youth player Gabriel Suárez

The Chamartín team has once again made a move in the young talent market and has finalized the addition of midfielder Gabriel Suárez. The attacking midfielder hasn't played since December after refusing to renew with Los Colchoneros. By refusing to renew, he was removed from the first youth team squad; until that moment, he had been one of the most outstanding players.

| Europa Press

Gabriel Suárez had reached December having played 21 matches, scoring 8 goals. This mattered little to the Rojiblanco coaches; his refusal to renew was enough to remove him from the team's discipline. In a few days, his arrival at Real Madrid will be made official.

The talent of Gabriel Suárez

The former Colchonero is a fast player, with great vision who stands out for his quality in playing in the final third. His ability to assist and his scoring ease are notable characteristics in his game. His quality and talent haven't gone unnoticed by the coaches at Los Blancos, who didn't hesitate to bring him in.

The relationship between Real and Atlético hasn't been at its best for a long time. The non-aggression pact was broken after the transfer of Theo Hernández in the summer of 2017. Since then, the constant poaching between youth academies hasn't stopped, and the case of Gabriel Suárez only confirms that there is no truce at all.