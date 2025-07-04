Maximum tension at Women's Barça: Pere Romeu asks her not to play anymore

Calm within Women's Barça seems to have ended. With the European Championship already underway and preparations for the next season in progress, a new source of tension has set off alarms within the blaugrana camp. The team's coach, Pere Romeu, has sent a clear message: there are players who shouldn't play for now.

A turbulent summer at Women's Barça

Squad planning for the next season is already underway. The club's board is working against the clock to finalize departures and signings. Meanwhile, several of the team's stars are with their national teams.

Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, Caroline Graham Hansen, Fridolina Rolfö, and Kika Nazareth are some of the international culés preparing to compete in the European Championship. However, not all the news is good. The physical condition of some players is a major concern.

| Europa Press

The case that sparked the conflict: Fridolina Rolfö

The most delicate situation is that of Fridolina Rolfö. The Swede suffered an ankle sprain that kept her out of the final stretch of the season with Barça. Although she isn't fully recovered, her national team has decided to call her up for the tournament.

This hasn't gone over well within the Catalan club, according to 3Cat,Barça believes Rolfö shouldn't play in the European Championship. Her priority should be to recover completely, and that's where Pere Romeu comes in. The coach prefers that the player not compete in the tournament and instead focus on her rehabilitation.

Kika Nazareth, another case under the microscope

Another complex situation is that of Kika Nazareth, the young Portuguese player also arrives at the European Championship carrying an injury. At the end of the season, she suffered a tear of the lateral ligament in her left knee. Although she has partially recovered, in Portugal they hope she can participate in some matches of the tournament.

Barça, however, is watching with concern. They fear a relapse or unnecessary overload. Although no public request has been made as in Rolfö's case, the Catalan club is closely monitoring her progress.

A clear message from the coach

Pere Romeu doesn't want to take risks. After a demanding season and with the goal of defending titles next year, the priority is the players' health. His message is clear: recover first, compete later.

This stance clashes with the interests of some national teams, which want to have their best players available for the tournament. The players, caught in the middle, feel the pressure to fulfill both commitments.